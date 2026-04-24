Fire in Astoria, Queens: Blaze reported near historic Protestant church on 12th Street; videos surface

Firefighters battled a significant blaze Thursday in Astoria, Queens, near the landmark First Reformed Church on 12th Street, with videos showing heavy smoke and flames lighting up the area.

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report smoke in the vicinity.

One person reported, "Huge fire in Astoria rn near the park. Smoke has engulfed the neighborhood as far as broadway."

Another resident added, "Intense fire activity in Astoria, Queens. 12th Street between Astoria Blvd. and 27 Ave."

A third person reported, "Can see a huge cloud of smoke by Astoria park and the bridge. Hope everyone is ok."

Another resident wrote, "The smoke is insane. It's blowing east. We're near the hospital and had to close all our windows."

Another added, "Citizen has the address as 27-21 12th st. Says it was a residential fire to start and has spread to a 3-story church."

A resident wrote, "Came here to see what the heck is going on, live by 30th ave and the smoke is getting very strong and hazy. So scary."