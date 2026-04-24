Fire in Astoria, Queens: Blaze reported near historic Protestant church on 12th Street; videos surface
Firefighters battled a significant blaze Thursday in Astoria, Queens, near the landmark First Reformed Church on 12th Street.
Firefighters battled a significant blaze Thursday in Astoria, Queens, near the landmark First Reformed Church on 12th Street, with videos showing heavy smoke and flames lighting up the area.
Witness reports
Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report smoke in the vicinity.
One person reported, "Huge fire in Astoria rn near the park. Smoke has engulfed the neighborhood as far as broadway."
Another resident added, "Intense fire activity in Astoria, Queens. 12th Street between Astoria Blvd. and 27 Ave."
A third person reported, "Can see a huge cloud of smoke by Astoria park and the bridge. Hope everyone is ok."
Another resident wrote, "The smoke is insane. It's blowing east. We're near the hospital and had to close all our windows."
Another added, "Citizen has the address as 27-21 12th st. Says it was a residential fire to start and has spread to a 3-story church."
A resident wrote, "Came here to see what the heck is going on, live by 30th ave and the smoke is getting very strong and hazy. So scary."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More