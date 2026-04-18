Jaden Pierre: 5 things about teen shot dead in Queens; chilling video emerges, cops release suspect pics

Jaden Pierre was identified as the 15-year-old who was shot and killed at the tragic incident at Roy Wilkins Park, Queens , New York yesterday. Former mayor Eric Adams shared a video of the altercation which led to Pierre's shooting.

“A 15-year-old kid was beaten and shot to death at a Southeast Queens playground yesterday. And somehow this isn’t the top story. Credit to AG Letitia James & BP Richards for speaking up,” Adams wrote. He added “Where is everyone else, including @NYCMayor Mamdani? Outrage shouldn’t depend on zip code. Every child deserves protection.”

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The video shows a fight break out and Pierre was reportedly hit with a single gunshot to the chest and died of the injuries. Here's all you need to know about Jaden Pierre.

Jaden Pierre: 5 things to know Pierre lived in South Richmond Hill and cops said he was shot inside St. Albans park around 6:16pm. A fight which involved many kids had broken out near the basketball court before the firing took place. Pierre used to go to Eagle Academy, which is down the street from the park. A witness, yesterday, had recalled Pierre being a ‘cool kid’ and good at basketball. Pierre's shooting was witnessed by at least a dozen teens, as per the video. He was reportedly beaten by his peers before being shot in the chest. Pierre's demise was mourned by many in the community. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards wrote “The pain of losing Jaden Pierre to gun violence at 15 years old is indescribable. There is a hole in our community today, and I grieve with his family, friends, Eagle Academy classmates and teachers and all who loved him. His life had meaning.” Police release photos and details of suspect While the senseless violence and Pierre's passing has left the local community in shock, police have released more details about the suspect including the possible clothes that could be on him.

“WANTED FOR HOMICIDE OF A 15-YEAR-OLD: On 4/16/2026 at 6:15 pm, a teen was shot and killed near Merrick Blvd and Baisley Blvd in Queens. The NYPD is looking for this individual in connection with the shooting,” they wrote.