Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Eric Adams’ on-camera exchange with comedian sparks awkward moment after ‘hitting on’ remark

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 05:33 pm IST

Eric Adams drew attention after an awkward exchange with the comedian went viral.

American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh has drawn widespread attention after posting a brief exchange with outgoing New York City mayor Eric Adams. The clip, shared on her Instagram account, has already crossed more than one million views and triggered a lively wave of reactions. In the video, Ziwe can be heard saying, “What I appreciate about you is that everything you say is so memorable. Like, you are like a modern-day Sophocles.”

Eric Adams featured in a viral clip with the comedian after an awkward exchange that sparked mixed reactions online.(Instagram/Ziwe)
Adams laughs quietly and for a moment neither of them speaks. After the brief pause, he finally adds, “You know, I do not think people realise what is in a person's eyes.” That remark opens the door to a slightly uncomfortable turn.

Conversation takes awkward turn

Ziwe continues with, “Oh gosh. Any last words? Oh my goodness, I just do not want you to hit on me or something that makes me uncomfortable, what were you saying?”

Adams responds, “And you know what is interesting is that whenever a male gives an authentic conversation, it is automatic, hitting on you. I am not hitting on you, I am interacting with you. You have some good energy, you know that. So why cannot you appreciate me telling you that?”

The comedian replies simply, “Thank you, Mayor.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The moment has sparked mixed reactions online. Several commenters called the exchange “awkward” while others labelled it “uncomfortable” and “intense.”

Zohran Mamdani makes history

The viral moment arrives at a significant political transition for New York City. Zohran Mamdani, a thirty-four-year-old democratic socialist, has been elected the city’s next mayor. Born in Uganda to Indian-origin parents and raised in Queens, Mamdani becomes the youngest person to hold the office in more than a century. He is also the first Muslim, the first South Asian, and the first naturalised immigrant to lead the city.

His victory on Tuesday night marks a defining moment for New York politics and a symbolic win for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

