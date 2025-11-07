Eric Adams’ on-camera exchange with comedian sparks awkward moment after ‘hitting on’ remark
Eric Adams drew attention after an awkward exchange with the comedian went viral.
American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh has drawn widespread attention after posting a brief exchange with outgoing New York City mayor Eric Adams. The clip, shared on her Instagram account, has already crossed more than one million views and triggered a lively wave of reactions. In the video, Ziwe can be heard saying, “What I appreciate about you is that everything you say is so memorable. Like, you are like a modern-day Sophocles.”
Adams laughs quietly and for a moment neither of them speaks. After the brief pause, he finally adds, “You know, I do not think people realise what is in a person's eyes.” That remark opens the door to a slightly uncomfortable turn.
Conversation takes awkward turn
Ziwe continues with, “Oh gosh. Any last words? Oh my goodness, I just do not want you to hit on me or something that makes me uncomfortable, what were you saying?”
Adams responds, “And you know what is interesting is that whenever a male gives an authentic conversation, it is automatic, hitting on you. I am not hitting on you, I am interacting with you. You have some good energy, you know that. So why cannot you appreciate me telling you that?”
The comedian replies simply, “Thank you, Mayor.”
Take a look here at the clip:
The moment has sparked mixed reactions online. Several commenters called the exchange “awkward” while others labelled it “uncomfortable” and “intense.”
Zohran Mamdani makes history
The viral moment arrives at a significant political transition for New York City. Zohran Mamdani, a thirty-four-year-old democratic socialist, has been elected the city’s next mayor. Born in Uganda to Indian-origin parents and raised in Queens, Mamdani becomes the youngest person to hold the office in more than a century. He is also the first Muslim, the first South Asian, and the first naturalised immigrant to lead the city.
His victory on Tuesday night marks a defining moment for New York politics and a symbolic win for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.