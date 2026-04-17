Roy Wilkins Park shooting: Teen shot dead in Queens; first details as locals remember victim

A shooting at Roy Wilkins Park at Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica, in Queens, New York left a teen dead on Thursday. Authorities shared that the teenager was shot in the chest. A teen was reportedly shot dead at Roy Wilkins Park, Queens. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

This came after officers were called to the area of Baisley and Merrick Boulevards in St. Albans at 6:15pm for shots fired, as per Pix11.

Here is all you need to know about the shooting at Roy Wilkins park.

Roy Wilkins Park shooting: All you need to know Cops said that they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. The boy was transported to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries there, as per the report.

No arrests have been reportedly made and no details of the suspect has been shared with the public. The report also noted that it was not immediately clear what caused the shooting and if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

Also Read | Lewiston shooting reports: Possible active shooter at Bates College sparks shelter-in-place; first details

A witness described what went down and remembered the victim fondly. One said they heard gunshots and ‘came running over to make sure everybody was okay, especially my friends.’ The person continued that they'd seen the victim at the park before. As per the report, the victim was remembered as a good basketball player. “Cool kid,” the witness said in remembrance.

Meanwhile, news of the shooting was also circulated online. “Shooting investigation at the local park in St Albans. The NYPD is at the local Roy Wilkins Park reporting a dispute turned into shooting. EMS is working to transport the male shot to a local hospital. This is in the vicinity of Baisley Blvd and Merrick Blvd, a very safe neighborhood in Queens according to the local elected officials,” a self-styled local reporter wrote on Facebook. They added “Also, this is the location with the most non profit programs operating on gun control violence costing taxpayers $13 million a year per agency. Police are now looking for two suspects who took off toward unknown direction. Ongoing investigation.”

Another added “ANYBODY LIVING IN QUEENS ST. ALBANS, ROCHDALE CHECK ON YOUR KIDS , KID WAS JUST SHOT IN ROY WILKINS PARK!!.” To this, one person even replied “OMG I’m surprised I’m not hearing the helicopter out about this smh this is terrible I hope the kid is ok.”

On X, a photo of the park was posted.