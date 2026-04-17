Lewiston shooting reports: Possible active shooter at Bates College sparks shelter-in-place; first details

Police in Lewiston, Maine said they are responding to an "evolving" situation Thursday afternoon after Bates College issued an alert for a potential "armed individual" near the campus along with a shelter-in-place. Representational. (Unsplash)

NBC 10 Boston reports that nearby schools and hospital around Lewiston's College Street, between Sabattus and Russell streets amid the ongoing police response. Bates also confirmed the lockdown in a Facebook post.

According to emergency alerts sent around 3:41pm local time, the Lewiston Police Department (LPD) was dispatched to the area of Central Avenue and Campus Avenue. The college immediately issued a shelter-in-place order.

A subsequent update described the individual as a male in his mid-30s, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. LPD has not confirmed id shots were fired.

Here's the alerts the university issued: