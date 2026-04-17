What’s inside Zohran Mamdani’s 100-day museum at City Hall? Key details revealed

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put up a pop-up “museum” at City Hall to mark his first 100 days in office, showcasing items tied to his early initiatives. However, critics question the move. Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a rally for 32BJ SEIU residential building service workers in New York. (Bloomberg)

The exhibit, first unveiled during a 100-day celebration event in Queens, showcases what the mayor describes as key milestones from his administration so far, reported the New York Post.

What does the 100-day ‘museum’ feature? The display includes a mix of symbolic and policy-related items. Among them are a map of childcare locations linked to the city’s pilot daycare program, a Department of Transportation helmet representing infrastructure work, and even a Taco Bell drink connected to one of Mamdani’s past public appearances.

The museum was initially set up during a gala at the Knockdown Center, where the mayor celebrated the milestone with supporters and delivered a speech outlining his agenda.

In his address, Mamdani defended his record and stated his commitment to democratic socialism, invoking a quote attributed to former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

“For 102 days, we have endeavored to do exactly that, delivering both public goods and public excellence,” he said, as quoted by the New York Post.

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He cited achievements such as street repaving efforts, improvements to sewer systems, and plans to open a city-owned grocery store in East Harlem. He also pointed to a broader push to speed up bus routes and expand access to services.

“If government can’t do the small things, how could you ever trust it to do the big ones?” Mamdani said, referring to projects like pothole repairs.

Critics call it self-congratulatory The exhibit and accompanying celebrations have drawn criticism from political opponents and some insiders. One source quoted by the New York Post described the effort as “massive insecurity about how little they’ve actually accomplished.”

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Questions have also been raised about unfulfilled or scaled-back campaign promises, including a proposed Department of Community Safety and funding commitments to libraries.

The 100-day celebration also included an appearance by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders praised the mayor at the event, saying his leadership offers “hope and inspiration… not only to people all across our country, but honestly, all across the world.”