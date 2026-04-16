Zohran Mamdani reacts as NYPD video shows officers punching, kneeing man in Brooklyn: ‘Unacceptable’

At one point, an officer knees the man in the face, causing him to fall into a shelf stocked with wine bottles, which crash to the floor. Bystanders can be heard shouting at officers as they drag the man across the store before placing him in handcuffs.

In the nearly seven-minute clip, two officers are seen trying to arrest a man wearing a white T-shirt. As the situation escalates, one officer appears to punch the man repeatedly in the face while another attempts to restrain him.

The footage, shared on X by podcast host and former NYPD officer Sal Greco, shows multiple officers attempting to restrain a man.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned a viral video showing police officers using force during an arrest inside a Brooklyn liquor store, calling the incident “extremely disturbing and unacceptable.”

The video also appears to show an officer stomping near the man’s head after he is already on the ground.

Mamdani calls incident ‘disturbing’ Responding to the footage, Mamdani said: “Officers should never treat a person this way,” adding that the New York Police Department is conducting a full investigation.

According to The Mirror US, the officers involved have been placed on modified duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the video as “upsetting to view” and said more details would be shared as the probe progresses.

“I understand the community interest in it,” Tisch said, confirming that the officers “have been or are being modified at this time.”

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What led to the arrest A police source told the New York Daily News that officers believed the man matched the description of a suspect who had just purchased drugs. He was reportedly wearing similar clothing, including a white T-shirt, shorts and a light green hat.

However, no drugs were found on the man during the arrest.

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Instead, he was issued a desk appearance ticket for resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration, the report said.

The incident has triggered criticism online, with many questioning the level of force used. Authorities have said the investigation will examine whether officers followed proper procedures.