Who was Nishath Jannath? Queens woman killed by garbage truck while crossing street in NYC

A 19-year-old female was fatally struck by a garbage truck in Queens late Sunday night, according to the police. The deceased was identified as Nishath Jannath, as per NY Post. Queens woman, 19, killed in a garbage truck accident. (Unsplash)

She was traversing 62nd Street at Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside when a sanitation truck, operated by Royal Waste Services, collided with her in the crosswalk at approximately 11:55 p.m.

The truck was proceeding west along Roosevelt Avenue and executed a right turn into the northbound lane of 62nd Street when it struck her on the northern side of the intersection, according to police reports.

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Nishath Jannath was declared dead at the spot Jannath was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

The driver of the sanitation truck, a 38-year-old woman, stayed at the location and received treatment for minor injuries. She was not arrested following the tragedy.

After the incident, law enforcement officials reported that the garbage truck driver halted the vehicle and stayed at the location until the police and EMS arrived.

As of now, no charges have been brought against the driver. The case has been forwarded to the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for additional scrutiny.

Police also confirmed that it was a Royal Waste truck.

However, Royal Waste has not issued any statement so far.

Long Island man charged with charged with murdering girl in Queens SUV attack Last year, a Long Island man was charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly driving into a 16-year-old girl and her family in Queens, resulting in the death of the teenager and injuries to her mother, according to prosecutors, reported Spectrum News.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, from Uniondale, was arraigned on a 15-count indictment that included charges of assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and criminal possession of a weapon, as per the Queens district attorney’s office.

The district attorney said that the incident took place shortly after 4 a.m. on September 13 outside the Prima Donna Restaurant located on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.

Gomez allegedly harassed 16-year-old Jhoanny Saray Gomez-Alvarez and her mother by offering them money in exchange for sexual acts.