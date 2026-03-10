Chess queens: These DU students are new crowned champs on the board

After making international waves, chess mania has now reached colleges campuses in Delhi. On a board of 64 squares, six young women carried the weight of a university and turned strategy into triumph as Delhi University (DU) clinched first place in the women’s category at the North Zone Inter University Chess Championship, organised recently by a Meerut-based university. For captain Tanishka Kotia, a first-year student of Delhi School of Economics (DSE), the moment was deeply personal. She shares, “Playing as an individual is different but when we play for our university it brings immense pride and a very special feeling within, representing such a prestigious university. To then go on to win gold, is a feeling like no other. This is dedicated to all DU students, professors as well as Delhiites.” L-R: Tanishka Kotia, Anishka Vikram, Surbhi, Radhika Sharma, Varshita Jain, Ishvi Aggrawal

The road to the title began long back. Six players from colleges across DU earned their spots after rigorous individual trials, where at least 100 players competed for a place on the team. Only the top six made the final cut. With players coming from different colleges, one might assume it would take time to build chemistry. But for this team, the transition felt natural. “We had a diversity in our team, including students from LSR, SRCC and Miranda. We all were great friends and playing against each other before DU, so to unite and play was never an issue for us. Also we respected each other and made decisions to achieve our common goal- to win gold,” says Anishka Vikram, a first-year student of Lady Shri Ram College For Women (LSR).

Surbhi from Miranda House echoes the sentiment, adding, “Although we came from different colleges, chess created an instant bond among us. We spent time practising and analysing games together. Our common goal was to bring the North Zone title to Delhi University and make our institution proud.”