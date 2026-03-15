What's happening at Roosevelt Field Mall? Shooting reports at Old Country Rd spark fear in Garden City; first details

A large police presence was reported at Roosevelt Field Mall at 630 Old Country Rd, Garden City in New York on Saturday, prompting fears of shooting. A large police presence was reported at Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday. (Simon Property Group website)

“Anyone know what is going on at Roosevelt Field Mall ? Hearing people were trampled running out & a large Police presence,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another added “Just about 10 minutes ago we were heading to Lego store in Roosevelt field mall where gun shots rang out I grabbed my Son as Swarms of people ran from where the shooting has taken place NO WHERE IN NY is safe anymore.”

Yet another on X said “hearing about a shooting at Roosevelt Field Mall? Complete pandemonium!!!”.

Also Read | Park City Bomb threat: Main Street buildings evacuated amid threat at Egyptian Theatre; first details

However, one person claimed that there was a fight and people mistook thrown chairs as gunshots. “Huge fight at Roosevelt field mall, people mistook thrown chairs as gunshots. Mass panic and cops swarmed in with rifles,” they wrote on X.

Authorities are yet to officially comment on the matter. There is no information on injuries yet.

More details on Roosevelt mall incident Another person appeared to confirm that a fight had broken out at the mall. “Bruh ome big ass brawl just happened at Roosevelt field mall wtf lmaoo,” they wrote on X.

Several people also reacted to reports of the incident at the mall. “Do you know what was it about?,” one person asked. Another remarked “Glad that you are safe.” While others too wished for safety, one person expressed hope that nobody got hurt.

“Are you okay? Anyone hurt?,” they asked on Facebook. Another person commented on a post about the Roosevelt mall incident, saying “Ok it was gunfire apparently.”

Another person wrote on X “People saying there was a shooting at the Roosevelt field mall around 7 tonight I heard loud bangs and everyone was running out the mall yelling shooter. I made it out safe thank God but does anyone know what happened??.”

The reports of a possible shooting at Roosevelt mall comes at a time when people are specially alert given the US war with Iran. Law enforcement officials are on the alert about possible attacks on domestic soil. Recently, there was a shooting at the Old Dominion University in Virginia, where a man – Mohamed Jalloh – with Islamic State links opened fire, killing one, before he was subdued.