Park City Bomb threat: Main Street buildings evacuated amid threat at Egyptian Theatre; first details

Update: The Park City Police Department issued a statement, and said “At approximately 12:22 p.m., Summit County Dispatch received a call from an individual claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the Egyptian Theater located at 328 Main Street. Law enforcement officers responded immediately and evacuated businesses on Main Street and Swede Alley as a precaution. K-9 units trained in explosive detection conducted a thorough sweep of the theater and surrounding areas.” Park City Police and Park City Fire District are responding to the bomb threat. (Facebook/Shawn Mason)

“The building and surrounding areas have now been cleared by K-9 units trained in explosive detection, and nothing suspicious was located. Main Street has now been reopened to regular traffic. Authorities appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience while officers ensured the safety of the area. The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released if it becomes available,” they added.

Original story: A bomb threat in Park City, Utah, forced evacuations on Saturday. Buildings on Main Street were evacuated amid a threat at the Egyptian Theatre, at 328 Main St, as per local reports.

Park City Police and Park City Fire District are responding and traffic is blocked on Swede Alley and at the top of Main Street.

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The public have been asked to avoid the area while investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, pedestrians and vehicle traffic are being routed away from Main Street and Swede Alley south of Trapper's Way, or uphill from that intersection.