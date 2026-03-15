Park City Bomb threat: Main Street buildings evacuated amid threat at Egyptian Theatre; first details
Park City in Utah got a bomb scare this Saturday as buildings on Main Street were evacuated amid a threat at the Egyptian Theatre.
Update: The Park City Police Department issued a statement, and said “At approximately 12:22 p.m., Summit County Dispatch received a call from an individual claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the Egyptian Theater located at 328 Main Street. Law enforcement officers responded immediately and evacuated businesses on Main Street and Swede Alley as a precaution. K-9 units trained in explosive detection conducted a thorough sweep of the theater and surrounding areas.”
“The building and surrounding areas have now been cleared by K-9 units trained in explosive detection, and nothing suspicious was located. Main Street has now been reopened to regular traffic. Authorities appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience while officers ensured the safety of the area. The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released if it becomes available,” they added.
Original story: A bomb threat in Park City, Utah, forced evacuations on Saturday. Buildings on Main Street were evacuated amid a threat at the Egyptian Theatre, at 328 Main St, as per local reports.
Park City Police and Park City Fire District are responding and traffic is blocked on Swede Alley and at the top of Main Street.
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The public have been asked to avoid the area while investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, pedestrians and vehicle traffic are being routed away from Main Street and Swede Alley south of Trapper's Way, or uphill from that intersection.
Visuals emerge from Park City
Photos shared showed police and fire trucks present at the scene, with officials on the street. Pedestrians stood nearby looking on, as people were asked to clear the area.
“Last day in Park City and we got ushered up the street away from a bomb threat on lower Main Street. At least we got into Squatter’s restaurant to get a bite while we wait. Red Eye flight home at 11:00 pm. See you in the AM Tampa,” one person wrote.
Another person expressed concern and asked “What’s happening on Main Street right now?”. One person replied “A friend working just said she was told to evacuate bc of a bomb threat.” Many other added it was a bomb threat, and one person fearfully asked “omg what is happening ??”.
Park City bomb threat comes amid spade of recent incidents
The Park City bomb threat comes amid a spade of such reports from across the US. There was a bomb threat at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on Saturday morning.
“Word of a potential security threat at Savannah/Hilton Head International was received Saturday morning via the Chatham County Police Department. Airport Police officers were able to determine no credible threat to the Airport or those inside the terminal,” authorities said of the incident, as per a local report.
There was also a bomb threat at the University of Virginia library, but no suspicious device was found. Yesterday, there was a bomb threat in Northwest Washington DC as well, but authorities gave it the all clear.
These threats come at a time when the law enforcement across the US is on high alert, amid the ongoing war with Iran. Israel and the US took out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in joint strikes, and authorities have been keeping even more alert since then. Today, the Miami Zoo also announced they were closing after they got a phone call about a bomb threat. On X, they wrote “In an abundance of caution, Zoo Miami is currently closed to the public following an anonymous phone call reporting a bomb threat. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More