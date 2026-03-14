Bomb threat in DC today: What happened at Washington Post building on K St, NW? Cops give update on hazardous material

The DC Police Department investigated a bomb threat call in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, Washington DC on Friday. Police had blocked off K Street as a result. The Washington Post building is in the area which had sparked speculations, and authorities provided an update on the matter. Police block off K St. as they investigate a bomb threat in a nearby building in Washington, DC on March 13, 2026. (AFP)

They shared an update on the incident on X “MPD is currently on scene investigating a bomb threat is the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. There is NO shooting in this area,” they wrote.

DC police added “No incident has occurred at the Washington Post building. MPD continues to investigate a bomb threat inside a building in the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW.”

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They further continued “MPD has cleared the original bomb threat call in the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW. No hazardous material was located. Roads will reopen shortly. Thank you for your patience!”.

The bomb threat call comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which has law enforcement officials on alert about domestic attacks. Yesterday, there was a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, and Mohamed Jalloh the suspect killed in the incident, had ISIS links. In Michigan, a Lebanese man naturalized as a US citizen is believed to have rammed his car into the Temple Israel synagogue. CNN reported his car had explosives, and he is believed to have been armed as well. He was killed by security guards there.