Bomb threat in DC today: What happened at Washington Post building on K St, NW? Cops give update on hazardous material
Cops investigated a bomb threat inside a building in the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW, DC on Friday and gave it the all clear.
The DC Police Department investigated a bomb threat call in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, Washington DC on Friday. Police had blocked off K Street as a result. The Washington Post building is in the area which had sparked speculations, and authorities provided an update on the matter.
They shared an update on the incident on X “MPD is currently on scene investigating a bomb threat is the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. There is NO shooting in this area,” they wrote.
DC police added “No incident has occurred at the Washington Post building. MPD continues to investigate a bomb threat inside a building in the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW.”
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They further continued “MPD has cleared the original bomb threat call in the 1000 block of 14th Street, NW. No hazardous material was located. Roads will reopen shortly. Thank you for your patience!”.
The bomb threat call comes amid heightened tensions with Iran, which has law enforcement officials on alert about domestic attacks. Yesterday, there was a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, and Mohamed Jalloh the suspect killed in the incident, had ISIS links. In Michigan, a Lebanese man naturalized as a US citizen is believed to have rammed his car into the Temple Israel synagogue. CNN reported his car had explosives, and he is believed to have been armed as well. He was killed by security guards there.
Visuals from DC show massive police presence
An online news page shared a video from the scene, showing plenty of first responders. The vehicles appeared to be clearing out as the police had deemed the threat to be cleared.
A freelance media person shared photos and wrote "In the middle of a bomb threat in downtown DC an active shooter call was received by the police. Police have investigated the active shooter and given the all clear, but the bomb threat remains and is being investigated by the bomb squad.
The person shared more pictures of the street closure and wrote “Bomb threat closes 14th and K NW in downtown DC.”
Reactions to DC bomb threat news
Several people reacted to the news about the bomb threat in DC. “WW3 IS GETTING WORSE. Bomb threat in downtown DC,” one person remarked, referring to the conflict with Iran which saw Israel and the US take out Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in joint strikes.
There was also a bomb threat to the Fenwick Library at the George Mason University in Fairfax, which led to the closure amid an investigation. Authorities said the threat was not confirmed and the closure was out of an abundance of caution.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More