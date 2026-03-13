Fatmatu Jalloh: 5 things about ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh's sister who claimed to know nothing about attack
Fatmatu Jalloh identified herself as the sister of ODU shooting suspect, Mohamed Jalloh, and reportedly said she knew nothing of the attack.
Fatmatu Jalloh identified herself as the sister of Old Dominion University shooting suspect Mohamed Jalloh. The man born in Sierra Leone is known to have ISIS links and his actions in Virginia on Thursday are being probed as a terrorist act, as per the FBI.
Fatmatu said she knew nothing of the attack, as per Associated Press. “I have no idea what is going on. I know nothing. I don’t even know who to call,” the agency reported her say.
Jalloh is believed to have sought out a ROTC class at ODU before opening fire. The FBI shared that he had shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before attacking. Right-wing political commentator and activist, Laura Loomer, launched a scathing attack on Fatmatu as she was revealed to be Jalloh's sister.
“Why is Fatmatu Jalloh, the immigrant lawyer sister who advocated for her ISIS terrorist supporting brother allowed to live in the US and practice law? She should be denaturalized and deported back to Africa. She should also be interrogated by the FBI,” Loomer, who has made Islamophobic comments on X in the past, wrote.
She added “Did she have advanced knowledge of her brother’s Islamic terror attack?”. However, Fatmatu has denied any such knowledge and law enforcement officials have not indicated otherwise either. However, these allegations have driven up interest in who Fatmatu Jalloh is. Here's all you need to know about Mohamed Jalloh's sister.
Fatmatu Jalloh: 5 things to know
- Fatmatu Jalloh is from Sterling, Virginia. She reportedly last saw her brother two days before the attack.
- Fatmatu was her brother's lawyer when he was charged with a plot to help IS. Associated Press had reported in 2016 that Fatmatu had a brief phone call where she confirmed she was representing her brother. She had said at the time that she hadn't viewed the unsealed files and denied Jalloh helping the IS group.
- Fatmatu is a lawyer a Managing Attorney at Jalloh LLC., which is based out of McLean, Virginia. She focuses on immigration and business law.
- Jalloh's sister studied at the Southern University Law Center, where she got her Doctor of Law.
- Fatmatu has over ‘12 years of experience specializing in employment-based and family-based immigration law. Proven expertise in preparing Visas, H-1B, O-1, EB-1, E2, and NIW petitions, responding to RFEs, and handling PERM Labor Certifications’ as per her LinkedIn profile.
Fatmatu is also reportedly a member of the DC chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) as per Laura Loomer. While one Fatmatu H Jalloh was listed as a member, no photo was provided so it cannot be said for certain if they're the same person.
