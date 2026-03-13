Fatmatu Jalloh: 5 things about ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh's sister who claimed to know nothing about attack

Fatmatu Jalloh identified herself as the sister of Old Dominion University shooting suspect Mohamed Jalloh. The man born in Sierra Leone is known to have ISIS links and his actions in Virginia on Thursday are being probed as a terrorist act, as per the FBI. Fatmatu Jalloh represented her brother, ODU shooting suspect, Mohamed when he was charged in 2016 over ISIS links. (LinkedIn/Fatmatu Jalloh, X/@AlecLace)

Fatmatu said she knew nothing of the attack, as per Associated Press. “I have no idea what is going on. I know nothing. I don’t even know who to call,” the agency reported her say.

Jalloh is believed to have sought out a ROTC class at ODU before opening fire. The FBI shared that he had shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before attacking. Right-wing political commentator and activist, Laura Loomer, launched a scathing attack on Fatmatu as she was revealed to be Jalloh's sister.

“Why is Fatmatu Jalloh, the immigrant lawyer sister who advocated for her ISIS terrorist supporting brother allowed to live in the US and practice law? She should be denaturalized and deported back to Africa. She should also be interrogated by the FBI,” Loomer, who has made Islamophobic comments on X in the past, wrote.

She added “Did she have advanced knowledge of her brother’s Islamic terror attack?”. However, Fatmatu has denied any such knowledge and law enforcement officials have not indicated otherwise either. However, these allegations have driven up interest in who Fatmatu Jalloh is. Here's all you need to know about Mohamed Jalloh's sister.