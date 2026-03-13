Are Trump cabinet members buying bunkers amid Iran conflict? Shelter firm claims surge

Concerns tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran appear to be fueling a sharp rise in demand for underground shelters. A US bunker manufacturer says the surge in interest includes wealthy executives and possibly even members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Ron Hubbard, founder of Atlas Survival Shelters, said inquiries about his company’s bunkers have spiked since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. (Unsplash/ Representational )

Ron Hubbard, founder of Atlas Survival Shelters, said inquiries about his company’s bunkers have spiked since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran. The conflict has entered its second week, amid fears about potential missile or drone threats.

Hubbard told The Telegraph that interest in the shelters has risen “tenfold” since the war began. The Texas-based company manufactures bunkers designed to protect against a range of dangers, including missile strikes, drones and even nuclear fallout.

The shelters vary widely in scale and price. Some are prefabricated units costing around $20,000, while larger underground facilities can cost up to $5 million. Hubbard estimated that Atlas’ monthly sales, typically about $2 million, could climb to $50 million next month if the current demand continues.

“Bunker building is like being a farmer,” Hubbard told The Telegraph. “When it’s time for harvest, you have to reap all you can.”

Claim about high profile clients Hubbard also suggested that his client list includes senior government officials. He claimed that two members of Trump’s cabinet have ordered bunkers, though he did not disclose their names.

“One of them texted me yesterday, asking me: ‘When will my bunker be ready?’” Hubbard said.

He added that many of his customers are affluent business leaders, describing them as “Christian, conservative CEOs.” Hubbard, who attended a conference for executives at Trump’s Mar a Lago resort last year, said the company’s clients include billionaires and tech industry leaders.

Among the few publicly identified customers is Mark Zuckerberg, for whom Atlas previously designed an underground bunker at his Hawaiian ranch.

Longstanding trend The recent spike linked to the Iran conflict comes on top of a broader trend among wealthy individuals preparing for worst case scenarios. Hubbard launched Atlas in 2011 after pivoting from iron door manufacturing as interest in survival shelters began growing among technology executives concerned about catastrophic events or societal collapse.

Global crises have repeatedly driven bunker demand. The COVID-19 also triggered a surge in orders as people sought ways to isolate from potential threats.

The trend reportedly extends beyond the US. In Israel, many residents regularly shelter underground during Iranian missile and drone attacks. Atlas has also received bunker orders from wealthy clients in Dubai following strikes in the Middle East.