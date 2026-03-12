Trump declares Iran war 'victory' 5 times in 13 seconds, then says, ‘have to be…’
At a rally in Kentucky, Donald Trump repeatedly claimed the US had already “won” the war with Iran before quickly warning against declaring victory.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke about the US-Israeli airstrike on Iran and the subsequent escalation in the Middle East that followed. The 79-year-old was addressing a rally in Hebron, Kentucky.
As he spoke about the war, a bizarre moment came when Trump declared victory over Iran at least five times within just 13 seconds during his speech. The President went on to repeat how the US won the war, and it was "practically over the first hour" it started.
Then, in what appeared to be a backtrack, Trump said that "you have to be careful" before declaring victory. The conflicting statements and the subsequent backtracking went viral on social media.
“We’ve won," Trump said. "You never like to say too early that you’ve won, but we’ve won. In the first hour, it was over.”:
Trump's Victory Remarks Spark Reactions
Users were quick to notice that Trump seemingly declared victory even as strikes on US bases continue in Middle Eastern countries. Notably, the US has ordered the evacuation of embassy staff and diplomats in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to leave the country, which remains in effect still.
“Trump declares victory in Iran war despite not bringing our troops home and not achieving any measurable goals other than blowing up an all-girls elementary school,” one user wrote.
“And Trump is on tv claiming victory. Everyone in this country is sick of the lies. He’s a fraud. Can’t lie in wartime. Transparency and learning from mistakes is needed for safety,” wrote one.
Also read: India among 16 economies under scanner as Trump administration opens probe into unfair trade
“It’s called a Pyrrhic victory a win so costly it feels like defeat. Even if the United States wins, the destruction, blood, and exhaustion will make that victory a curse,” wrote another.
Jake Paul Joins Trump In Kentucky
In a speech that mostly talked about the Middle East tensions and Kentucky House Representative Thomas Massie, Trump was briefly joined on stage by boxer Jake Paul at the Verst Logistics venue. The 79-year-old encouraged Paul to run for a political office in the future and said that he would endorse him.
“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” Trump said. “You have my complete and total endorsement.”
Paul, notably, had endorsed Trump in the 2024 US elections and has often voiced support for his administration's policies. In response to Trump's praise, Paul said: “What Mr. Trump has taught me is courage."
