Trump declares Iran war 'victory' 5 times in 13 seconds, then says, ‘have to be…’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke about the US-Israeli airstrike on Iran and the subsequent escalation in the Middle East that followed. The 79-year-old was addressing a rally in Hebron, Kentucky. President Donald Trump speaks on stage at Verst Logistics on March 11, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. (Getty Images via AFP)

As he spoke about the war, a bizarre moment came when Trump declared victory over Iran at least five times within just 13 seconds during his speech. The President went on to repeat how the US won the war, and it was "practically over the first hour" it started.

Then, in what appeared to be a backtrack, Trump said that "you have to be careful" before declaring victory. The conflicting statements and the subsequent backtracking went viral on social media.

“We’ve won," Trump said. "You never like to say too early that you’ve won, but we’ve won. In the first hour, it was over.”:

Trump's Victory Remarks Spark Reactions Users were quick to notice that Trump seemingly declared victory even as strikes on US bases continue in Middle Eastern countries. Notably, the US has ordered the evacuation of embassy staff and diplomats in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to leave the country, which remains in effect still.

“Trump declares victory in Iran war despite not bringing our troops home and not achieving any measurable goals other than blowing up an all-girls elementary school,” one user wrote.