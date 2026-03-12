India among 16 economies under scanner as Trump administration opens probe into unfair trade, manufacturing practices

The Trump administration on Wednesday has opened a new trade investigation into manufacturing in foreign countries. As per reports, this effort comes after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's previous use of tariffs by declaring an economic emergency. In this announcement, the Trump administration has highlighted 16 economies, including India. Countries under the scanner include US’s largest trading partners such as China, the European Union, Mexico, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. (AP)

In the official announcement made by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the administration will begin investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which could eventually lead to new import taxes.

Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Bangladesh will also be investigated by the Trump administration.

“Our view is that key trading partners have developed production capacity that is really untethered from the market incentives of domestic and global demand,” Greer was quoted as saying by Bloomberg during a telephone briefing for reporters.

What does the statement say? “The United States will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries that may be exporting their problems with excess capacity and production to us. Today’s investigations underscore President Trump’s commitment to reshore critical supply chains and create good-paying jobs for American workers across our manufacturing sectors," Greer was quoted as saying in the official statement

“The Trump Administration’s reindustrialization efforts continue to face significant challenges due to foreign economies’ structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors. Across numerous sectors, many U.S. trading partners are producing more goods than they can consume domestically. This overproduction displaces existing U.S. domestic production or prevents investment and expansion in U.S. manufacturing production that otherwise would have been brought online. In many sectors, the United States has lost substantial domestic production capacity or has fallen worryingly behind foreign competitors," he added further.

India-US trade ties India and the US recently announced a bilateral trade deal, which saw the Trump administration reduce its tariffs on New Delhi from 50 per cent to 18 per cent. This massive reduction in tariffs against India came after the White House said it received a guarantee from New Delhi, which stated that it will be reducing and halting its purchase of Russian oil.

India has been subject to 25 per cent tariffs from the US after President Trump's ‘Liberation Day’ exercise. However, the US President announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on India as a penalty for “buying Russian oil and fuelling the war in Ukraine.”

While scant details have been shared by the India-US trade deal, both countries have hailed the deal as a ‘historic one’.