Put India-US trade deal on hold: Congress tells Centre after tariff blow to Trump

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government put the India-US trade deal on hold and renegotiate it after the US Supreme Court invalidated the tariffs, which were backed by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, imposed by President Donald Trump. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi on social media. (AICC)

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi in a post on X, saying: “The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can’t renegotiate. He will surrender again.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the “tearing hurry shown by Prime Minister Modi in getting the trade deal announced by the US President Donald Trump on February 2”.

He demanded that “Prime Minister Modi must say in clear and unambiguous terms that the ‘Framework of Interim Agreement’ cannot be implemented under current circumstances in view of the US Supreme Court’s decision”.

“We demand that PM Modi should categorically tell the US that we will not carry out import liberalisation after the US Supreme Court decision as there is a rethink in India’s policy and we will not carry out import liberalisation till clarifications are made,” he said during a press conference.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked why the government did not wait for the US Supreme Court’s judgment on tariffs.“ Clueless foreign policy or one-sided surrender? Why did the Modi Government not wait for the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs before rushing to fall into a TRAP DEAL, which extracted huge concessions from India?” Kharge asked in a post on X.