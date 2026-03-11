'Hit them harder than any country': Trump says Iran paying price of ‘47 years of damage’

"We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet," Trump was quoted as saying by FOX News and the official communications channel of the White House - Rapid Responses.

The US President's remark comes shortly after he stated that he is not worried about a potential Iranian attack on US soil, as he urged oil companies to continue using the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States is "not finished with Iran." Speaking with reporters outside the White House, the US President stated that Tehran has been hit harder than "any country ever hit in history."

Since the conflict with Iran first broke out, Trump on several occasions has claimed that the US has destroyed the Islamic Republic's military capability and "finished" Iran's navy and army.

Speaking on the regime, Trump added that Tehran is "paying the price for 47 years' worth of damage inflicted by them on the world."

Trump's many warnings to Iran This latest remark comes amid the several warnings the US president has made to Iran as the conflict in West Asia escalates.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump warned Iran of "military consequences on a level never before seen" amid reports of mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

In previous statements, Trump has also claimed that the Iran war "is very complete" and could end very soon. However, the US President has followed these statements by saying the war will end "any time he says so".

The US-Israeli joint military operation against Iran has broken out into a regional conflict with Tehran targeting US and Israeli bases across the Gulf, subjecting neighbouring countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman to drone and missile attacks.

The conflict has also triggered an oil crisis with the IRGC taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital p