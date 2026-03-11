Aaron Edwards: 5 things about NYPD cop who tackled Emir Balat amid Jake Lang protest row

“Some heroes wear capes — Chief Aaron Edwards wears blue,” the caption read. The post has over 13 million views at the time of writing.

A photo of New York Police Department officer Aaron Edwards has gone viral amid the protest in front of Gracie Mansion , the official residence of city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani . Edwards was seen jumping a barricade to tackle a suspect, who had thrown an improvised device into the crowd as protesters led by Jan 6 activist, Jake Lang , and counter-protesters clashed there.

Edwards tackled Balat,18, who was about to throw another of the devices he got from Ibrahim Kayumi, 19. Balat was tackled to the ground and the entire incident was caught on video.

While Edwards was doing the tackling, fellow officer Luis Navarro ran towards the second device on the ground next to Balat. Mamdani publicly thanked the two officers who ‘faced a chaotic situation that very quickly could have become far more dangerous.’

The mayor said “That is courage, that is selflessness, and I am deeply grateful to both of them and to every member of the NYPD who works every single day to keep New Yorkers safe.” He also thanked Edwards and Navarro in private.

Here's all you need to know about Aaron Edwards.