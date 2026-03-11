Aaron Edwards: 5 things about NYPD cop who tackled Emir Balat amid Jake Lang protest row
A photo of NYPD officer Aaron Edwards went viral where he was seen jumping a barricade to tackle Emir Balat before he could throw an IED.
A photo of New York Police Department officer Aaron Edwards has gone viral amid the protest in front of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Edwards was seen jumping a barricade to tackle a suspect, who had thrown an improvised device into the crowd as protesters led by Jan 6 activist, Jake Lang, and counter-protesters clashed there.
“Some heroes wear capes — Chief Aaron Edwards wears blue,” the caption read. The post has over 13 million views at the time of writing.
Edwards tackled Balat,18, who was about to throw another of the devices he got from Ibrahim Kayumi, 19. Balat was tackled to the ground and the entire incident was caught on video.
While Edwards was doing the tackling, fellow officer Luis Navarro ran towards the second device on the ground next to Balat. Mamdani publicly thanked the two officers who ‘faced a chaotic situation that very quickly could have become far more dangerous.’
The mayor said “That is courage, that is selflessness, and I am deeply grateful to both of them and to every member of the NYPD who works every single day to keep New Yorkers safe.” He also thanked Edwards and Navarro in private.
Here's all you need to know about Aaron Edwards.
Aaron Edwards: 5 things to know
- Edwards has served for 23 years in the NYPD and was recently made borough chief of Manhattan, North in December.
- As per Commissioner Jessica Tisch, he was inspired to be a cop after seeing the actions of NYPD officers on 9/11.
- Edwards, who is 44, began to work for the NYPD in 2003. Before his stint as Assistant Chief at Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Edwards was in the NYPD’s office of public information.
- He has worked in Manhattan most of his career, which has included a stint in the organized crime bureau in the 17th precinct on the east side of Manhattan and the Narcotics unit in Midtown south.
- In February, the NYPD Guardians Association – a fraternal organization of black officers – awarded Edwards the distinction of ‘man of the year’.
Navarro, meanwhile, grew up in Puerto Rico and New York, before he settled in Washington Heights in the Bronx. He has been on the force for 11 years. As per the commissioner, Navarro joined the NYPD after a close friend encouraged him to take the test.
