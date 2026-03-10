Jake Lang's alleged texts with ‘15-year-old girl’ surface, social media says, ‘arrest him!’
Jake Lang, 30, faces viral rumor over alleged texts with a “15-year-old.” Screenshots spread online, but their authenticity remains unverified.
Conservative activist Jake Lang is once again in focus after last weekend's incident outside Gracie Mansion in New York City- the official residence of the NYC Mayor.
This time, however, it is a bizarre internet rumor that is targeting the Republican Senate candidate from Florida. Screenshots of alleged text messages on Instagram between Jake Lang and a “15-year-old girl” are going viral, where Lang purportedly makes inappropriate remarks about the “15-year-old.” Some posts also claim that the “15-year-old girl” in question is actually a man pretending to be so.
Ht.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots. Nonetheless, they are viral big time on social media, especially in the backdrop of Lang's involvement in the protest outside Zohran Mamdani's residence. So much so, that it sparked calls on social media for Lang to be arrested.
Here are the screenshots:
Lang, a January 6 Capitol Hill rioter who was pardoned by Trump, was recently involved in a protest outside Gracie Mansion when explosive devices were thrown at them. Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, were arrested over the incident.
As of now, Lang has not responded to the viral rumor.
Social Media Calls For Lang's Arrest
The alleged texts, which remain unconfirmed, show Lang and the purported "15-year-old girl" talking about their age and the prospect of keeping the relationship "secret." Though unverified, the texts sparked calls on social media for Lang's arrest.
“Arrest Jake Lang,” one user said, sharing the screenshots.
“Arrest and or deport this child predator. Jake(Edward) Lang was trying to meet up with a 15 year old, after very flirty messages,” said another.
“Turns out Jake Lang, the trump pardoned insurrectionist, racist islamophobe tried to groom a 15-year-old,” wrote one.
Why Lang Was Protesting Outside Gracie Mansion
Far-right influencer Jake Lang staged a protest outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim. He claimed the city was facing “Islamification” and demanded an end to public Muslim prayers in New York.
Mamdani called him a "white supremacist" and said such people have "now place" in New York City.
