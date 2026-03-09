Who is Jake Lang? 5 things to know on far-right activist at the center of Gracie Mansion bomb threat row
Jake Lang led a protest outside Gracie Mansion against “Islamification.” Explosives were thrown, three suspects arrested. It has put Lang under scrutiny.
Far-right activist Jake Lang has once again shot back into media attention over his involvement in the protest outside Grace Mansion, the official residence of New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, on Thursday.
Lang and a group of far-right activists were protesting against the purported "Islamification of New York City" on Saturday, according to IslandNews, a local news outlet reported. Explosive devices were thrown at them amid the protests, for which three individuals, Emir Balat, Ibrahim Kayumi and Ian McGinnis.
Mamdani has since hit out at the protestors, calling them "white supremist," even as he condemned the throwing of explosives at them. Lang and a host of other far-right influencers then hit out at Mamdani for allegedly shielding the suspects.
“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism,” Mamdani wrote. “Such hate has no place in New York City.”
In this article, we will look at Jake Lang and his role in the controversy.
5 Things To Know On Jake Lang
1. Jake Lang Was A Key Part of the Jan. 6 Riots
Jake Lang is a self-described "Jan. 6 rioter" who gained notoriety for his involvement in the 2021 Capitol riot, where he was charged with assaulting police officers.
Also read: Who are Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick? First pics of suspects in Mamdani home bomb attack; ‘assassination attempt’
2. Pardoned By President Trump
On January 20, 2025, his first day of the second term in office, Trump pardoned Jake Lang as part of a blanket clemency for nearly 1,600 January 6 Capitol riot defendants.
3. Involved In Minnesota Counter-Protests
On January 17, Lang organized a pro-ICE rally in Minneapolis amid Trump's immigration crackdown. A small crowd of about 10 joined him for an anti-Islam, anti-Somali demonstration at Minneapolis City Hall. Clashes erupted with anti-ICE protestors.
4. Prominent Far-right Figure
Since his pardon Lang, has since become a prominent figure in far-right circles, organizing pro-ICE rallies, fundraising for January 6 defendants, among others.
5. US Senate Run In Florida
Jake Lang announced his US Senate candidacy for Florida in March 2025, targeting the seat vacated by Marco Rubio, who became Secretary of State. He filed with the Federal Election Commission in February as a Republican.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More