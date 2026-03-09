Who is Jake Lang? 5 things to know on far-right activist at the center of Gracie Mansion bomb threat row

Far-right activist Jake Lang has once again shot back into media attention over his involvement in the protest outside Grace Mansion, the official residence of New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, on Thursday. Jake Lang, center, walks away from counter protesters after an altercation near Minneapolis City Hall in Jan. 2025. (AP)

Lang and a group of far-right activists were protesting against the purported "Islamification of New York City" on Saturday, according to IslandNews, a local news outlet reported. Explosive devices were thrown at them amid the protests, for which three individuals, Emir Balat, Ibrahim Kayumi and Ian McGinnis.

Mamdani has since hit out at the protestors, calling them "white supremist," even as he condemned the throwing of explosives at them. Lang and a host of other far-right influencers then hit out at Mamdani for allegedly shielding the suspects.

“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism,” Mamdani wrote. “Such hate has no place in New York City.”

In this article, we will look at Jake Lang and his role in the controversy.

5 Things To Know On Jake Lang 1. Jake Lang Was A Key Part of the Jan. 6 Riots Jake Lang is a self-described "Jan. 6 rioter" who gained notoriety for his involvement in the 2021 Capitol riot, where he was charged with assaulting police officers.

2. Pardoned By President Trump On January 20, 2025, his first day of the second term in office, Trump pardoned Jake Lang as part of a blanket clemency for nearly 1,600 January 6 Capitol riot defendants.

3. Involved In Minnesota Counter-Protests On January 17, Lang organized a pro-ICE rally in Minneapolis amid Trump's immigration crackdown. A small crowd of about 10 joined him for an anti-Islam, anti-Somali demonstration at Minneapolis City Hall. Clashes erupted with anti-ICE protestors.

4. Prominent Far-right Figure Since his pardon Lang, has since become a prominent figure in far-right circles, organizing pro-ICE rallies, fundraising for January 6 defendants, among others.