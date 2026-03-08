Who are Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick? First pics of suspects in Mamdani home bomb attack; ‘assassination attempt’

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared details about the two suspects detained after an alleged bomb was thrown in front of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Gracie Mansion residence. It is not known if Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji were at home at the time. A left-wing activist lights a homemade explosive device before throwing it towards police during a protest organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang. (AFP)

The alleged bomb was reportedly thrown towards where the protesters were. The event was organized by Jake Lang, the right-wing activist who was involved in the January insurrection. Commissioner Tisch remarked that Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick had been identified as the suspects.

Who are Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick? Tisch shared that Balat, a counter-protestor, lit and threw an ‘ignited device’ towards the protesters there. She added that Balat was 18. It reportedly fell on a crosswalk and witnesses had said they saw smoke as it traveled through the air, the NYPD Commissioner further added.

Also Read | What did Rama Duwaji like on social media? Zohran Mamdani calls wife 'a private person' amid row

The device apparently got extinguished a few feet from police officers. Balat then ran southbound, and got a second device from a man ‘tentatively IDed’ as Ibrahim Nick, Tisch shared. Nick is believed to be 19 years old. Balat lit the device and started running with it. He then dropped the device elsewhere, and officers secured the area, taking both men into custody.

Tisch added that the devices appeared to be a jar wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts and screws, along with a fuse that ‘quickly’ lit.