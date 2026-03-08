Jake Lang: 'Bomb' attack on activist in New York during protest against Mamdani after row over goat antics
A nail bomb was allegedly hurled at right-wing activist Jake Lang as he was protesting in New York, and videos of the incident surfaced online.
“Someone just threw a nail bomb at Jake Lang in New York, which sent many people running. Within minutes New York police arrested alleged suspect. People were shouting that he was Muslim, and at this time that is not confirmed,” a fellow right-wing activist wrote.
Another added “Jake is in New York for an Anti Islamic invasion march when a homemade NAIL BOMB was thrown at him and his friends. Luckily, the device did not explode.” Yet another said “Someone allegedly hurled a bomb-like device at Jake Lang’s group. NYPD arrested one local suspect tied to the attack.”
Also Read | Was Jake Lang stabbed during Minneapolis protest? Influencer claims he was nearly 'lynched,' ‘ripped limb from limb’
A person also said “Conservative activist Jake Lang called for New York City to be “shut down,” called for Mayor Mamdani to be castrated, and demanded that an unlawful assembly be declared following reports of a bomb being thrown during his anti-Islam protest outside Gracie Mansion.”
The video shows Lang protesting and then suddenly he and his team begin to run away. One person can be heard saying that it was a bomb, a nail bomb, as the camera zooms to show an object on the ground. Lang then approaches the police stationed there.
This comes after Lang's antics with a goat which sparked a row. Lang had crashed a vigil for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed during joint US-Israel strikes. He brought a goat and allegedly indicated a lewd act which sparked a row.
Before the alleged nail bomb attack on Lang, a video surfaced showing him and his team load the goal onto their vehicle as others chased the van.
Two people in custody over ‘suspicious devices’
Two people were taken into custody after ‘suspicious devices’ were found in front of Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. As per NBC News, it was not immediately clear if Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji were at home at the time.
The report noted that the incident took place amid an anti-Islam demonstration being held by Lang outside Gracie Mansion at the time.
Who is Jake Lang?
Lang is a right-wing activist who participated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He was charged with 11 federal offenses, including assaulting law enforcement officers as well as civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He spent almost four years in pretrial detention and was then pardoned by President Donald Trump when he returned to office in January 2025.
Prosecutors had alleged Lang tried to attacked police using a baseball bat and a riot shield. He is currently running for US Senate in Florida.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More