Jake Lang: 'Bomb' attack on activist in New York during protest against Mamdani after row over goat antics

A nail bomb was allegedly hurled at right-wing activist Jake Lang as he was protesting in New York , on Saturday. Videos of the incident were widely shared online. The alleged attack comes after a row over Lang's antics with a goat during a protest there.

“Someone just threw a nail bomb at Jake Lang in New York, which sent many people running. Within minutes New York police arrested alleged suspect. People were shouting that he was Muslim, and at this time that is not confirmed,” a fellow right-wing activist wrote.

Another added “Jake is in New York for an Anti Islamic invasion march when a homemade NAIL BOMB was thrown at him and his friends. Luckily, the device did not explode.” Yet another said “Someone allegedly hurled a bomb-like device at Jake Lang’s group. NYPD arrested one local suspect tied to the attack.”

A person also said “Conservative activist Jake Lang called for New York City to be “shut down,” called for Mayor Mamdani to be castrated, and demanded that an unlawful assembly be declared following reports of a bomb being thrown during his anti-Islam protest outside Gracie Mansion.”

The video shows Lang protesting and then suddenly he and his team begin to run away. One person can be heard saying that it was a bomb, a nail bomb, as the camera zooms to show an object on the ground. Lang then approaches the police stationed there.

This comes after Lang's antics with a goat which sparked a row. Lang had crashed a vigil for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed during joint US-Israel strikes. He brought a goat and allegedly indicated a lewd act which sparked a row.