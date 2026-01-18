Who is Jake Lang? Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside braces for protest by pardoned Jan. 6 rioter

Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood is preparing for a permitted rally titled “March Against Minnesota Fraud,” scheduled for Saturday. Right-Wing activist Jake Lang, from Florida, is organizing a rally in Minneapolis’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. (REUTERS)

The demonstration is being organized by Jake Lang, a right-wing activist who was among those pardoned for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. The rally is expected to take place in and around Minneapolis City Hall.

According to the event’s permit application, Lang obtained authorization for the gathering, which is billed as a peaceful protest “intended to unite Christian and conservative voices.”

However, community leaders in Cedar-Riverside have raised concerns about the event. In a statement, a coalition of local leaders warned, “A group of racist and anti-Muslim agitators may be coming to Cedar Riverside on Saturday Jan 17th. Their goal is to create chaos and cause violence in our community.”

"There will also be community patrollers in yellow vests, religious leaders in orange vests, the sheriff and MPD monitoring and responding to potential threat."