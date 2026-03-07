Zohran Mamdani backs wife Rama Duwaji amid pro-Palestine activity report, calls her ‘private person’

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani voiced his support for his wife, Rama Duwaji, when questioned about her social media interactions with certain pro-Palestine posts on Instagram. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed support for his wife, Rama Duwaji, following her engagement with pro-Palestine content online. (REUTERS)

Duwaji, who works as an illustrator and animator, had expressed her approval by liking a post that slammed the “military occupation” of Israel in Gaza. This post, shared after October 7, 2023, by @theslowfactory, described Hamas' assault on Israel as “breaking the walls of apartheid” and emphasized the long-standing blockades and human rights abuses in the region.

The post featured pictures of a bulldozer demolishing a barrier at the Israel-Gaza border, alongside another image of Palestinians celebrating atop a captured IDF vehicle.

The post, along with Duwaji's engagement with it, was highlighted in a recent article by the pro-Israel outlet Jewish Insider, which also pointed out other pro-Palestine posts that Duwaji had liked.

Also Read: Who was Brian Kinney? Corey Lewandowski wife Alison's first husband was killed in 9/11 terrorist attacks

Mamdani calls his wife ‘love of my life’ Mamdani was asked about the report in his latest press conference. In response, he said, “My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall.”

He went on to say that he bears the responsibility to account for his “thoughts, policies, and decisions.”

Zohran Mamdani's social media activity Duwaji conducted her interactions on Instagram through her personal account, where she frequently shares her artwork and shows her support for Palestine.

Shortly after October 7, it was reported that Duwaji liked additional posts featuring the slogan "from the river to the sea," which some interpret as a call for the eradication of Israel, while others view it as a plea for Palestinian liberation.

Mamdani's position regarding the conflict in Israel and Gaza faced significant scrutiny during his mayoral campaign last year. He has condemned Israel's actions and labeled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal," pledging to apprehend him should he visit New York City.

However, he asserts his dedication to ensuring the city remains a safe environment for all Jewish New Yorkers, devoid of antisemitism.