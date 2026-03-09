Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi: NYPD boss Jessica Tisch gives update on Gracie Manion incident; ‘not a hoax’
NYPD said devices thrown at far-right protesters outside NYC mayor’s Gracie Mansion were real. Suspects Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi were arrested.
On Sunday, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided an update on Saturday's incident outside the Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji.
Tisch confirmed that the explosive devices thrown at protestors Saturday was a not a hoax device. Additionally, she said suspects Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody. Reports said that six others were arrested in the incident Saturday in New York City.
The incident unfolded at the Upper East Side mansion when a group of far-right, anti-Muslim protestors had gathered outside. Smoke-generating suspicious devices were thrown at the protestors, leading to clashes and chaos.
On Sunday, Commissioner Tisch provided an update on the probe into the devices.
"The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb," she wrote. "It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death."
Zohran Mamdani Hits Out At Jake Lang
In an X post on Sunday, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani hit out at far-right activist Jake Lang, who was behind Saturday's protest outside Gracie Mansion. He said that such protests have "no place in New York City" and described it as "an affront to our city's values and unity".
Also read: ‘It’s a bomb threat’: Witnesses speak out as Kansas City International Airport evacuation unfolds, videos surface
“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City,” he wrote. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are. What followed was even more disturbing.
“Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More