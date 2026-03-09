Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi: NYPD boss Jessica Tisch gives update on Gracie Manion incident; ‘not a hoax’

On Sunday, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided an update on Saturday's incident outside the Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji. Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD). (Bloomberg)

Tisch confirmed that the explosive devices thrown at protestors Saturday was a not a hoax device. Additionally, she said suspects Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody. Reports said that six others were arrested in the incident Saturday in New York City.

The incident unfolded at the Upper East Side mansion when a group of far-right, anti-Muslim protestors had gathered outside. Smoke-generating suspicious devices were thrown at the protestors, leading to clashes and chaos.

On Sunday, Commissioner Tisch provided an update on the probe into the devices.

"The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb," she wrote. "It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death."