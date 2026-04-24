Catalpa Fort Collins fire: Vegetation fire near Colorado State University campus; scary visuals seen from Larimer County

A vegetation fire was reported at the 1400 Block of Catalpa Ct, Fort Collins in Colorado on Thursday. The blaze in Larimer County was reported on by Watch Duty. It is reportedly at 5 acres at the time of writing. The blaze was later dubbed the Catalpa Fire. A vegetation fire was reported at Fort Collins. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

"Units are on scene of an estimated 5 acre vegetation fire in light flashy fuels moving to the south near the "A". There is a canal with water in it on the east side dividing the fire from the neighborhood, per Incident Command," Watch Duty noted.

A further update read “Localized evacuations are taking place but the southern spread of the fire has been stopped, per Incident Command.” Residents ‘west of Overland Trail, south of Elizabeth St to Dixon Canyon Rd’ got a level 3 evacuation order.

Also Read | Bronx fire: 2 dead, 11 injured after blaze on East 187th Street, scary videos from scene; watch

A weather page for Denver also noted “There is a fire burning in west Fort Collins in the Maxwell Natural area by Horsetooth Reservoir.” As per the map the fire is close to the Colorado State University Foothills Campus.

A cause for the fire is not immediately known. Fort Collins Fire Department is yet to comment in the matter.

Several people shared images of the fire at Fort Collins.