What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist

A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, sparked a claim that popular paranormal writer and streamer, David Wilcock, may have passed away. Multiple posts have been made on social media about Wilcock's passing. David Wilcock.

However, as of now, the family or representatives of Wilcock have not confirmed his death. There have also been no posts from his friends or acquaintances despite the social media claims.

Note: Ht.com cannot independently confirm the veracity of the claims.

What Happened To David Wilcock? Multiple social media posts have been made, especially on Facebook, with a link to an update on an investigation into a death near Ridge Road, Boulder, claiming that the victim in the incident was the David Wilcock. However, as of now, there is no confirmation of the same.

The update stated that the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office's emergency communications division received a call at around 10:44am on Monday, April 20, reporting an unspecified issue. The dispatcher believed the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after 11am and encountered a man outside a residence holding a weapon. Within minutes of their arrival, authorities said the man used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fans Concerned Amid Rumors Despite there being no confirmation, fans of the writer and streamer seemed to be affected by the news. Many on X and Facebook expressed condolences, calling the entire incident "tragic."

Also read: David Wilcock: Wife to net worth, 5 things on UFO expert as fans fear paranormal writer dead

"Very tragic news about David Wilcox. He had a brilliant mind that well exceeded normal levels. RIP," one user wrote on X.