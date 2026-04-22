David Wilcock: Wife to net worth, 5 things on UFO expert as fans fear paranormal writer dead

David Wilcock fans fear the UFO and paranormal writer is dead after the news of a suicide in Nederland, Colorado, which is where he lives. Several people on social media expressed sorrow. David Wilcock is known for being a UFO and paranormal writer but fans are now worried whether he's alive. (X/@UAPWatchers)

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Wilcock. I remember intimate gatherings at his home in Topanga, small circles of people drawn together by curiosity and a shared hunger for truth. He once drove me back from Eden when I needed it and I never forgot that kindness. He always said there is nothing to fear. He believed that with his whole heart and he spent his life trying to help others believe it too. You will be remembered David. Rest in the light you spent your life pointing toward,” one wrote.

Another added “Rest in peace, David Wilcock.” They shared a message from Wilcock, put out on April 19, where he indicated he had some ‘intense stuff’ going on over the weekend.

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“Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support,” he had written.

Yet another wrote “I do not believe for one minute that David Wilcock killed himself.” Notably, there is no official confirmation about Wilcock's death.

Grok fact-checked the claims and wrote “No verified reports or official statements from family, his team, or authorities confirm David Wilcock has passed away. Rumors stem from a Boulder County Sheriff's Office incident yesterday (April 20) involving a man in mental health crisis who died by suicide at a residence matching Wilcock's known address in Nederland, CO. No name released yet—coroner pending next-of-kin notification. Wilcock's recent YouTube livestream (April 17) and active online presence show nothing of the sort.”

While speculation continues around Wilcock's current situation, here is all you need to know about David Wilcock, from his wife and family to his net worth.