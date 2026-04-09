AJ Brown trade news: Could wide receiver reunite with Tennessee Titans? Rumors surface

The Philadelphia Eagles could face a potential offset season as rumors of a potential deal of AJ Brown with original club Tennessee Titans continue to surface. A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

Even though the NFL does not permit teams to bring back a previously traded player within the span of two years of the original trade, many believe Brown could be an exception. The wideout is a potential target of the 31 teams, including The Tennessee Titans.

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Recent reports have floated the idea of the Tennessee Titans exploring a deal to bring Brown back to the team, after he was traded to the Eagles in 2022. While there has been no official confirmation, the potential collaboration has generated interest in Titans’ ongoing search for a reliable Top- receiver option.

‘It would be a strange twist, but not entirely unprecedented’ The possibility Brown’s return to the Titans was discussed on Tuesday by NFL.com’s Matt Okada. He proposed a potential exchange by suggesting that the Titans send the Eagles their 2026 second-round pick and receive Brown and a 2026 fifth-rounder.

“The goal for GM Mike Borgonzi should be to find a catalyst for second-year QB Cam Ward, much like Stefon Diggs was for Josh Allen and A.J. Brown was for Jalen Hurts,” wrote Okada.

He also said that Wan’Dale Robinson is not a “bona fide WR1” but a great fit for the Tennessee Titans. He pointed out the complications surrounding trading Brown to Tennessee in 2022 but said they could figure their way out of it.

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“It would be a strange twist, but not entirely unprecedented," he said.

To kickstart his career, Brown played with Tennessee from 2019-2022 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2020. During his three seasons with the team, Brown recorded 185 catches, 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. The Eagles acquired Brown in the year 2022. Brown has remained a key contributor since arriving, playing a central role in the Eagles’ offensive setup.

While the NFL draft is approaching, any situation development is likely to depend on whether a compelling offer will arrive. Till then, Brown’s future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain.