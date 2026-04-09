Fans claims Stefon Diggs 'used' Cardi B for NFL press in bizarre 'PR stunt' theory

When public figures remain silent, the internet rarely does. The recent buzz around Cardi B and Stefon Diggs underscores how quickly speculation can evolve into widely accepted narratives. A recent social media post has reignited speculation around Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, but neither has addressed the rumors that allow online narratives to take shape without confirmation. Fans and media have begun reinterpreting recent developments Cardi B and Stefon Diggs during a public appearance, as recent online speculation links the two amid viral rumors. (Getty Images via AFP)

Viral Post Sparks ‘PR Stunt’ Claims The discussions gained after a post began circulating on social media that put forward allegations about the two by calling it as a ‘PR stunt.'

The post claimed, "Damn Steffon and Cardi was really a PR relationship 😂he used her for press for NFL and she jaws him for revenge on offset once that contract was up they all of a sudden not together no more".

The post created a strong wave on social media that marked the beginning of new debates and interpretations of their past relationship, which had disappeared all of a sudden.