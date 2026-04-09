Raiders' likely No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will not attend 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh: Here's why

Fernando Mendoza, the expected first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, will watch the show with family and friends from Miami. As per the reports, the player won’t be attending the event in Pittsburgh, said a person familiar with his plans to The Associated Press. The person’s identity has been kept anonymous as per his conditions since Mendoza hasn’t announced his plans publicly yet. The player had been one of the most celebrated players of Indiana and led the team to the national championship and Heisman Trophy last season. Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers. (Getty Images via AFP)

The draft is scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh from 23rd April. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be present and many celebrated players will be present to greet him.

Why it matters While many top draft players choose to be on field to receive congratulations from the NFL commissioner. However, some players who are top drafted also prefer to watch from afar. Raiders officials have signaled they would like to ease Mendoza into the starting lineup even without expressly saying that they will draft the player who won the Heisman Trophy.

Last week, Las Vegas signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The idea of him starting could be perceived while Mendoza observed from the sidelines. Cousins recently signed with Raiders and is participating in offseason workouts.

The players Fernando Mendoza was the expected first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is the winner of Heisman Trophy and contributed immensely to Indian’s win during the last season.

Kirk Cousins is a veteran quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed him this season. The player said that he is excited to be a part of the team for “a combination of reasons”.

Roger Goodell is the commissioner of the NFL and was named the recipient of the NFF Gold Medal in 2013. The commissioner is the one who congratulates and welcomes the top draft picks for the season, as per the tradition.