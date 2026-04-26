‘Why was Kash Patel excluded from Cole Allen list?’ Internet explodes after manifesto disclosure, phone scrolling video

In the aftermath of the shocking shooting incident that occurred during Saturday night's White House Congressional Dinner, FBI Director Kash Patel was seen nonchalantly browsing his phone while Secret Service agents were guiding attendees on where to proceed. U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel looks at Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as they walk out of a press briefing by President Donald Trump at the White House, following a shooting incident during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper (REUTERS) Patel, whose role as the head of security has recently attracted considerable speculation, was captured on video conversing on the phone before scrolling through it, as shared on social media. "FBI Director Kash Patel seen on his phone, just hanging around outside the venue like a random WHCD attendee trying to figure out how to get an Uber after the incident," stated MeidasTouch, who posted the video clip. “Has the guy not being fired yet for being the worst FBI director? His body language and peripheral casting tells me he has actually being sidelined,” a person reacted. “It's obvious this idiot has no idea what he's doing, no wonder Trump's about to fire him,” another user wrote. Also Read: ‘Cole Allen’: Bizarre tweet from December 2023 resurfaces after WH dinner shooting, sparks uproar on social media

Cole Allen's manifesto reveal his target list: Kash Patel not included Approximately ten minutes before Allen launched his attack, he sent what has been characterized as an anti-Trump manifesto to his family members. A report from the New York Post, referencing a US official, disclosed that the document was subsequently given to law enforcement by a family member. Allen affixed his signature to the document using the name "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen." Within the manifesto, Allen specified his intended targets as officials from the Trump administration, organized by their level of seniority. Notably, he omitted FBI Director Kash Patel from this list. “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest,” he wrote. He also clarified his willingness to take additional steps if he deemed it necessary, stating that in his opinion, the majority of attendees were complicit merely by opting to be present. "In order to minimise casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls). I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people chose to attend a speech by a paedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit), but I really hope it doesn't come to that," he mentioned.

Internet asks why was ‘Kash Patel’ not included? Meanwhile, several people speculated why FBI boss Patel was specifically excluded from the list, with one saying: “So, we have Dasha Burns mentioning that Kash Patel is likely to go, and this Cole guy saying he'll spare Patel. Noticing.🧐” “Kash Patel stages the worst false flag in US history. Asked to leave the FBI,” another said. “Why did he Exclude Kash Patel in his Manifesto? Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” another asked.