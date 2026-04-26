‘Cole Allen’: Bizarre tweet from December 2023 resurfaces after WH dinner shooting, sparks uproar on social media

President Donald Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage by the Secret Service following the outbreak of gunfire at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday night. Following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, suspect Cole Tomas Allen was arrested. A resurfaced tweet from December 2023 mentioning his name has sparked widespread speculation and conspiracy theories, drawing significant attention on social media as users debate its eerie coincidence. (Henry Martinez/X)

Officials reported that the suspect—identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California—has been taken into custody and is currently undergoing evaluation at a nearby hospital, as the investigation into the incident continues. A Secret Service agent sustained a gunshot wound to the chest from the assailant but was protected by his bulletproof vest. No additional injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, a strange tweet from December 2023 has reemerged, causing a significant uproar on social media following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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All we know about bizarre ‘Cole Allen’ post After Allen was identified as the person apprehended in relation to the shooting at the Washington Hilton, a previous post on X by a user named Henry Martinez unexpectedly gained widespread attention.

In a tweet shared over two years ago in December 2023, the user merely mentioned the name "Cole Allen," without any additional context. This tweet stands as the sole entry on that account, which is characterized by a profile picture featuring Pepe the Frog. The precise timing and exactness of the name have left internet users astonished and engaging in rampant speculation.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

The re-emerged tweet has ignited significant intrigue and a surge of conspiracy theories across the internet. Several users are pondering how a relatively obscure post from 2023 could accurately identify the suspect well in advance of the incident. This post has garnered millions of views in a brief period, accompanied by thousands of responses.

Social media participants are labeling it as “chilling,” and “too coincidental to ignore.” Some individuals are making connections to the shooting event, while others are discussing whether it represents a bizarre coincidence, a foretelling, or something more enigmatic. The account's lack of activity since that singular post has only intensified the excitement surrounding it.

This unsettling resurfaced tweet has emerged as one of the most significant discussion points following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, transforming an already shocking occurrence into an eve