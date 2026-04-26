‘Trying to kill Trump…’: Insider reveals key Ronald Reagan link in White House shooting

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other officials were evacuated from the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday after shots were fired. The president was uninjured. One agent announced a shooter was in custody over the radio, the pool said, as per CNN. Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, DC, US on Saturday (Bloomberg)

What happened at the White House Correspondents Dinner? Chaos broke out at the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner as a sudden security threat forced an emergency evacuation. “Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled as panic spread through the crowded banquet hall.

A law enforcement official confirmed to The Associated Press that a shooter had opened fire, though details remained unclear in the immediate aftermath. Several attendees reported hearing what they believed were five to eight gunshots. Despite the confusion, there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Read More: White House shooting: Videos of chaos from Correspondents Dinner 2026 as Trump is evacuated; watch

The event, held at the Washington Hilton, had drawn hundreds of prominent journalists, celebrities, and political leaders who were gathered in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s speech. Among those present were Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

‘Trying to kill Trump’ Meanwhile, a close Trump ally, Laura Loomer, brought up a Ronald Reagan link. “They’re trying to kill President Trump again at the same location Ronald Reagan was shot,” she posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

On March 30, 1981, just 69 days into his term, John Hinckley Jr shot Reagan outside the Washington Hilton Hotel. Hinckley fired six shots from a .22-caliber revolver. One bullet ricocheted off the armored limousine and struck Reagan under his left armpit, lodging near his heart.

Reagan was rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He recovered and was back at the White House within two weeks.

Read More: Is Trump okay? Secret Service rush POTUS out of White House amid shooting as reports say he, JD Vance are uninjured

Trump reacts Trump confirmed that the shooter is in custody. The WHCA event will resume as planned.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” the 79-year-old posted on Truth Social.