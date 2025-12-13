What's happening at O'Donnell Middle School? Reports of shooting at Alief Clodine Rd, Houston spark fears; first details

Reports claimed that the O'Donnell Middle School at 14041 Alief Clodine Rd, Houston, Texas was placed under lockdown, sparking fears of a shooting having taken place there on December 12. A person shared visuals showing heavy police presence near O'Donnell Middle School at 14041 Alief Clodine Rd, Houston, Texas.(X/@AliefBusiness)

“My daughter just texted me from O’Donnell Midddle school saying they’re on lockdown due to an active shooter. Please check on your kids. I’m on my way to mine !!!!,” one person commented on Facebook.

Another noted, “School shouting [shooting] at O’Donnell middle school. Check on your kids.”

There is no confirmation from authorities about a shooting having taken place there. There are also no details about a possible active shooter situation, or if anyone has been injured there. However, a person shared visuals showing heavy police presence near the school, suggesting something has gone down to trigger such a response.

“Major police presence right now at O'Donnell Middle School. Seeing about 20-30 cop cars on site. Anyone know what's going on?,” the person wrote.

Another person shared photos of massive police presence outside the school. “O'Donnell Middle School in Aleif [Alief] ISD... I don't know what this is, but doesn't look good,” they remarked.

The person who said she was headed to the school to check on her daughter also shared a purported message of the lockdown.

“In an effort to ensure transparency and safety, we would like to inform you that your child's campus has been placed on lockdown while an investigation is being conducted, and dismissal has been temporarily paused. Students and staff are safely secured within the building. We will send an updated message as soon as the lockdown has been lifted,” the alleged message read.

Claims about what happened at Houston school

While it is unclear what exactly transpired, several claims have been made online. Notably, there is no official word from authorities yet.

“It has not been confirmed of an active shooter, however SWAT is currently there & they aren’t letting students out,” the person who shared the notice wrote.

In another comment, they added, “She’s saying it’s over but the cops is still investigating. I don’t know exactly what the hell happened, I don’t know if there really was an active shooter from what my daughter told me someone was in the school with a gun , hiding. I’m just making it here & all the cops are gathered up to leave.”