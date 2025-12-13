Bellevue Transit Center shooting: Huge police presence at NE 6th Street; visuals reveal details

A shooting reportedly took place at Bellevue Transit Center at 10850 NE 6th Street, in Bellevue, Washington, which is a suburb of Seattle on December 12. Visuals showed heavy police presence in the area. Police presence after Bellevue shooting.(X/@choeshow)

KOMO News confirmed that police were on scene for an officer-involved shooting at the transit center. Cops had blocked the entire area off with tape.

Reporter Jonathan Choe said that a domestic violence call had escalated, leading to ‘stabbing and shooting’ of an officer. In an update he noted that the suspect was alive and had been taken to Harborview Medical Center. The cop who'd been reportedly been attacked was said to have sustained injuries but was expected to recover.

Visuals show first details after shooting

Visuals showed heavy police presence in the area, and a large part of the place taped off by cops.

The KOMO reporter also shared visuals from the scene.

A video of the scene was shared as well.

“Heavy police response at Bellevue Transit Center, Washington, after domestic violence call escalates into an ‘officer-involved shooting',” the page noted.

"An officer is shot in the hip, and potentially has knife injuries as well. A suspect is also in Harborview, also possibly shot according to those close to the investigation. This all went down at the Bellevue Transit Center", another said, sharing a video on Facebook.

Traffic rerouted after Bellevue Transit Center incident

Bellevue Transit Center was closed due to the emergency response. Sound Transit announced changes accordingly, as per NBC's King5. ST Express Route 560 has been rerouted until further notice, meaning outbound riders must get off at NE 6th St & 110th Ave NE instead of Bay 6. Inbound riders have to get on at NE 4th St & 110th Ave NE instead of Bay 7.

Metro routes 226, 240, 250, 271, 981, DART 249, RapidRide B Line, and ST Express 550, 556, 566 are among the services hit due to the Transit Center closure, as per the publication.