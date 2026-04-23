Democrats’ Ad Plans Show Party Going on Offense

WASHINGTON—The main outside group supporting Democrats’ efforts to regain control of the House is reserving $272 million in television and digital advertising ahead of the November midterm elections, with most of the money targeting seats currently held by Republicans. The ad spending plan offers a road map to Democrats’ strategy for retaking the House and their top targets six months before the midterms

The House Majority PAC outlined its plans Thursday to spend substantially in media markets from Miami to Phoenix to Philadelphia, where the most competitive races will determine whether President Trump keeps his Republican majority. Democrats are attempting to seize upon Trump’s slumping job approval ratings and public dissatisfaction over inflation and the economy.

The ad spending plan offers a road map to Democrats’ strategy for retaking the House and their top targets six months before the midterms—along with spending plans in areas that typically lean Republican. The super PAC isn’t legally allowed to coordinate with the House Democrats’ campaign arm, but both entities are expected to focus on roughly three dozen districts with the aim of expanding the map in the event that voters provide a sweeping rebuke of GOP lawmakers.

“With Trump’s numbers down wildly across the board, in particularly on the economy and cost of living, it has given us an opportunity to go deeper and communicate with voters that traditionally voted Republican or haven’t voted at all, that are willing to take a chance on Democrats,” said Mike Smith, president of House Majority PAC.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC tied to House Republican leadership, hasn’t yet specified its advertising targets.

Trump and congressional Republicans are trying to maintain their narrow House majority, with the current balance at 217 Republicans and 212 Democrats, and one GOP-aligned independent.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates 16 seats as tossups, with 13 held by Republicans and three by Democrats, indicating they could break either way. Another 16 seats are viewed as competitive, with 12 seats leaning in the direction of Democrats and four leaning toward Republicans.