Lochloosa West Fire near Gainesville, Florida: Map, evacuation updates as blaze closes County Road 325 in Alachua County

The Lochloosa West Fire is burning in southeastern Alachua County, Florida, near the Lochloosa and Hawthorne areas, south of Gainesville, Florida.

Lochloosa West Fire is burning near Gainesville, Florida.(Unsplash)

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The fire began on May 4 near South County Road 325 and Southeast County Road 346 and has grown to more than 100 acres, with long-range spotting reported.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say County Road 325 is closed between County Road 346 and Southeast 152nd Lane due to the fire.

Residents within a three-mile radius have been advised of the situation. However, no structures are currently threatened. There are no evacuation orders in place at this time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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