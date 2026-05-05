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Lochloosa West Fire near Gainesville, Florida: Map, evacuation updates as blaze closes County Road 325 in Alachua County
The fire began on May 4 near South County Road 325 and Southeast County Road 346 and has grown to more than 100 acres.
Updated on: May 05, 2026 02:01 am IST
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The Lochloosa West Fire is burning in southeastern Alachua County, Florida, near the Lochloosa and Hawthorne areas, south of Gainesville, Florida.
The fire began on May 4 near South County Road 325 and Southeast County Road 346 and has grown to more than 100 acres, with long-range spotting reported.
Officials with the Florida Forest Service say County Road 325 is closed between County Road 346 and Southeast 152nd Lane due to the fire.
Residents within a three-mile radius have been advised of the situation. However, no structures are currently threatened. There are no evacuation orders in place at this time.
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