Manhattan building fire update: Three dead, over a dozen injured in ‘serious’ Inwood blaze

In response to the three-alarm fire, more than 190 fire and EMS personnel were deployed. Footage captured flames visible from a distance as fire trucks hurried to the location. Firefighters were observed examining units and shattering windows.

The FDNY reported that the emergency call was received at approximately 12:30 a.m. regarding a fire on the second floor of a six-story walk-up located on Dyckman Street, situated between Broadway and Vermilyea Avenue.

Manhattan building fire: Three persons lost their lives, and over a dozen sustained injuries following a major fire that erupted early Monday morning at an apartment complex in Inwood, Manhattan .

Manhattan building fire: Eyewitness narrates scary incident A resident, Rita Vega, recounted being awakened by the sounds of the fire alarm and the cries of people.

"I mean, it's harrowing, right? Because even though we're on the second floor, it feels 100, you know, floors up," she told CBS News. "Everyone's scared to come down. But like, we came down, and we were just letting our neighbors know, like, hey, come down. You're safe."

Manhattan fire victims rush to hospital A total of 14 people received treatment from EMS, which included one firefighter who sustained minor injuries. According to FDNY officials, five persons were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“This fire was a very serious fire. It unfortunately resulted in many patients,” stated Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore.

Bonsignore emphasized the importance of residents in buildings closing their doors in the event of a fire.

“The apartments that had the doors closed had very little impact, no fire. The apartments that had doors open had more impact, more fire,” she remarked.