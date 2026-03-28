Haltom City: Shooting reported on Birdville ISD property on Broadway Avenue; visuals show massive police presence

The scanner report indicated there were multiple injuries and at least one fatality, and warned there would be heavy police presence in the hours to come.

A shooting was reported in Haltom City, Texas on Friday. As per scanner reports, the shooting took place in the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue. As per initial reports, the shooting was in the parking lot of the Birdville ISD or school district property.

An earlier updated had read “Haltom City PD and other agencies are working a shooting with multiple injuries in the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue. Expect a lot of activity in this area. More details to follow.”

Halton Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. Another scanner report indicated “Reporting 3 persons down. One victim reported as the shooter.”

Haltom City shooting: People react to report Several people reacted to reports of the shooting at Haltom City. “We heard all of the cops, ambulance and firetrucks that went out there also watched them,” one person remarked on Facebook.

Another asked if this involved any students. However, there is no clarity on that front yet.

“God please keep these officers safe please let them go home to there families and please keep everyone safe send your angels god to protect the innocent and hold the one who is truly at fault accountable for there actions forgive our enemies and guide us on the right path to restore justice and peace how god see's fit. Amen,” commented another. Yet another remarked “I live about 6 blocks and can still hear helicopters 5:38pm.”

(This story is being updated)