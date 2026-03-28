Haltom City: Shooting reported on Birdville ISD property on Broadway Avenue; visuals show massive police presence
A shooting was reported in Haltom City, Texas on the Birdville ISD property with visuals showing massive police presence in the area.
A shooting was reported in Haltom City, Texas on Friday. As per scanner reports, the shooting took place in the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue. As per initial reports, the shooting was in the parking lot of the Birdville ISD or school district property.
The scanner report indicated there were multiple injuries and at least one fatality, and warned there would be heavy police presence in the hours to come.
A photo from the scene showed multiple police cars and even a fire truck present.
An earlier updated had read “Haltom City PD and other agencies are working a shooting with multiple injuries in the 6200 block of Broadway Avenue. Expect a lot of activity in this area. More details to follow.”
Halton Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. Another scanner report indicated “Reporting 3 persons down. One victim reported as the shooter.”
Haltom City shooting: People react to report
Several people reacted to reports of the shooting at Haltom City. “We heard all of the cops, ambulance and firetrucks that went out there also watched them,” one person remarked on Facebook.
Another asked if this involved any students. However, there is no clarity on that front yet.
“God please keep these officers safe please let them go home to there families and please keep everyone safe send your angels god to protect the innocent and hold the one who is truly at fault accountable for there actions forgive our enemies and guide us on the right path to restore justice and peace how god see's fit. Amen,” commented another. Yet another remarked “I live about 6 blocks and can still hear helicopters 5:38pm.”
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More