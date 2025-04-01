Prince Andrew’s ex shares brutal reaction to Virginia Giuffre’s car crash: 'Divine judgment by God’

Virginia Giuffre, who made headlines for alleging that she was forced to have sex with UK's Prince Andrew by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, shocked the world when she claimed that a car accident has left her only four days to live. The socialite who dated the disgraced prince in 1999 shared several stories on Instagram lashing out at the sex abuse victim.(Instagram/ladyvictoriahervey)

The 41-year-old shared a pictures of her bruised face from a hospital bed and stating that she was hit by a bus and was "ready to go". The post spread like wildfire on the internet and many were worried by the mother of three but Prince Andrew's ex girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey shared the most brutal reaction of all, calling the whole encounter "karma".

‘Karma’

The socialite who dated the disgraced prince in 1999 shared several stories on Instagram lashing out at the sex abuse victim, labelling her whole story as "fake".

"If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live then a complete confession is needed. Without evidence, the socialite wrote: 'I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail," the aristocrat wrote in a series of Instagram stories after resharing Giuffre's hospital story with the word "Karma" written on it.

"[Giuffre] is the Queen of the fake photo after all. Hence I'm such a sceptic and don't believe in jumping to any conclusions right away from a visual," she continued, even sharing screenshots of Google searches showing causes of kidney failure after Giuffre claimed that the accident has caused renal failure.

‘Destroyed lives’

Hervey also accused Giuffre of spreading lies which "destroyed lives and tore families apart" but did not name the Prince or the royal family. "I call this divine judgment by God. People often say karma has a way of catching up, don't they? What goes around comes around," she said.

Giuffre found herself at the centre of one of the world's biggest scandals when she launched legal action against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2015. She alleged that she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and sexually assaulted as a teenager by Prince Andrew.

"I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can," she said.