Nancy Guthrie update: Did Sheriff turn down search-and-rescue aid? New shocking claim emerges amid growing scrutiny
Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County declined United Cajun Navy's assistance in the ongoing search for missing Nancy Guthrie.
The Sheriff of Pima County, who is overseeing the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, declined assistance from the United Cajun Navy, as stated by the organization's vice president.
In an interview on NewsNation's Katie Pavlich Tonight on Monday, Brian Trascher mentioned that he had made several attempts to offer help in the search for the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie. However, he asserted that authorities turned down multiple proposals from the nonprofit, which is known for its rapid disaster response, search and rescue operations, and humanitarian aid across the country.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Are kidnappers trying to dodge death penalty? ‘Mea Culpa’ ransom note sparks chilling theory
Pima County Sheriff denies external assistance in Nancy Guthrie probe
Trascher expressed a strong belief that there was a significant possibility she might have ended up near the border. He stated that the United Cajun Navy had presented a comprehensive plan to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, detailing how the organization could assist in the search for Guthrie.
He mentioned that the group was ready to deploy K-9 units and drone teams in the vicinity to offer an "extra set of eyes, ears, hands, and feet" and to aid in providing "some closure" for the Guthrie family.
"We're very good at search and rescue. We have a lot of good resources we could have brought to the area, other partner groups that we work with in the area are willing to come to the area and help us search." However, for some reason, they chose not to accept external assistance.
Regarding the refusal of their assistance, Trascher informed Pavlich that there was a "blanket declaration from the sheriff's office" prohibiting the acceptance of any external aid.
Trascher recognized that the group's support would have been significantly more effective if it had been provided earlier in the investigation.
“I think early on when we were closer to the abduction date it would have been a lot more beneficial,” he said.
He further mentioned that, at this point, any search operations would likely concentrate on locating remains, should Guthrie no longer be alive, noting that even such a finding would offer long-awaited clarity for her family. “But for some reason they just decided they were not going toszke the outside help,” Trascher said.
Sheriff faces heightened scrutiny
The sheriff's department has faced heightened scrutiny as the search for Nancy's location progresses into its fifth month.
In the initial stages of the investigation, FBI Director Kash Patel asserted that the federal agency was barred from accessing the crime scene until four days after Guthrie was reported missing. In June, Patel reiterated these assertions, stating to NewsNation that the FBI "showed up immediately" but was initially unable to provide support.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More