FBI update on Nancy Guthrie: Are the TMZ ransom notes real or hoaxes?

The FBI has determined that all three ransom messages linked to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, are fake, Reuters reported. FIB has concluded that all three ransom messages claiming they have information about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie were fake. (Getty Images via AFP)

Reuters reported that the FBI's assessment applies to two ransom notes sent shortly after Nancy Guthrie disappeared and a third message received more recently by TMZ.

An FBI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said investigators do not believe any of the three communications came from those responsible for Nancy's disappearance.

“None of the ransom notes is believed to be genuine,” the official told the outlet. A second law enforcement source confirmed the assessment.

Read more: Are all Nancy Guthrie ransom notes fake? Ex-FBI agent weighs in, ‘Larger network of extortionists…’

Why did the FBI conclude the ransom notes were fake? The first two messages were sent in early February to multiple media organizations, including TMZ. According to previous reporting, the first note demanded “millions of dollars” in cryptocurrency and provided payment deadlines on February 5 and February 9.

The second message, reported by TMZ last week, claimed Nancy Guthrie had died and demanded one bitcoin for the revelation of her two alleged abductors and a video of the “main guy.”

According to Reuters, investigators traced the first two notes to the same sender. The FBI also conducted a test by depositing a small amount of cryptocurrency into the wallet specified in the first ransom demand. Officials said the funds were never claimed.

The FBI found that the two ransom notes with the same origin were sent by someone unrelated to Nancy's disappearance, based on undisclosed factors.

The FBI has not disclosed additional forensic methods used to reach its findings.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

Pima County Sheriff's Department declines to comment The Pima County Sheriff's Department declined to comment on the probe, citing an agreement to transfer all inquiries about ransom letters to the FBI.

Sheriff's spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said the case remains active and that DNA samples and video evidence continue to undergo forensic analysis.

“We don't have any updates, other than this is still an active investigation,” she said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona, after spending the evening with her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law. Authorities later confirmed that blood found on her front porch belonged to her.

The revelation that all three ransom notes were fake leaves investigators with fewer confirmed leads. Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified suspects since her disappearance.