Twitter erupts as Netflix apologizes for Love is Blind livestream delay; AOC says, 'Someone call Lucia the seamstress'

The live reunion for the Season 4 reunion special of Netflix's Love is Blind was interrupted and then delayed on its own platform, when fans had to wait more than an hour for the show. As many subscribers joined the waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time, they received error messages when they tried to tune into the live show. Netflix later tweeted an apology to the fans. (Also read: Harry Potter fans are not happy with new TV adaptation news, refuse to watch show: 'Not a single person asked for this') The Netflix livestream of Love is Blind reunion was delayed on Sunday evening.

Hosted by couple Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey, the reunion episode was supposed to begin 5 p.m. PST on Sunday, when many users who tried to tune in to the livestream were directed to a message saying, "Pardon the interruption. We're having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again." The show finally started airing at around 6:16 p.m. Netflix took to Twitter to acknowledge the delay and difficulty caused to viewers and tweeted, "Love is... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!" When it still left many fans waiting, the official handle further tweeted, "Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait..." which was shared with a picture of cast member Irina Solomonova.

Fans expressed their disappointment online and trended Love is Blind on Twitter. American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her." Many posted hilarious memes to account for the delay in the livestream as well. "The love is blind cast sitting in silence next to each other for the past 30 minutes as netflix is trying to get their s-it together," teased one fan. Another said, "Netflix been harassing me all week to watch this live reunion and they can’t even get it up and running? #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind" Another tweet read, "everyone leaving at 9pm to go watch Succession."

"Apparently we broke the internet. Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! We’re here and ready!" said host Vanessa Lachey, in a live video from behind the scenes with co-host Nick Lachey, and revealed that the delay was caused to technical difficulties.

Netflix then tweeted an apology and wrote, "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry." Later, Netflix tweeted with a cast picture and said in the caption: "Love Is Blind: The Reunion will be available globally at 12pm PT on April 17. Promise."

