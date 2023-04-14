Harry Potter fans are not happy with new TV adaptation news, refuse to watch show: 'Not a single person asked for this'

A few days ago, it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is eyeing for a new online TV series on Harry Potter books. The new show is set to feature an entirely new cast and each of the books will have its own season to make it a ‘faithful’ adaptation. Author JK Rowling has also backed the show and lauded the commitment to preserving the integrity of her books. Now, fans of the books and the previous films of the franchise have given the announcement a mixed reaction, calling it unnecessary and saying that the new adaptation will be nothing more than a letdown. (Also read: Harry Potter online TV Series to go on floors soon? Here's what a new report says) Harry Potter fans are reacting strongly against the announcement of a new TV adaptation of the series.

Potterheads, the name by which fans of the franchise are known, instantly took to Twitter to react to the announcement. The new series, which is billed as a complete departure from the previous film adaptations, will also have a whole new cast. But fans noticed that the design and look of the announcement itself was drawn heavily from the movies. The official Twitter handle of HBO Max shared the clip with the caption: "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax"

A tweet read, "I’ve seen like 500 tweets in the last 48 hours about how much effort they are going to put into making this new Harry Potter its own thing – new cast, faithful adaptations, 10-year plan, etc – and then a teaser drops and they just recycle the John Williams theme???? lol mental.” The same concern was brought up by another fan who wrote, "So this ‘new,’ ‘original,’ and ‘faithful’ adaptation is going to use the same John Williams Harry Potter theme and Hogwarts designs of 20 years ago? Huh,” while another user said, "The trailer for the new Harry Potter TV show having the same theme tune as the movies. I mean that’s nothing new with reboots but it is literally just gonna be the same thing all over again with a new cast lol,” another claimed. “What’s the point? (I know the point is to make money.)”

Many called the announcement unnecessary and expressed their dislike that the previous trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint would be reprised and the entire story will be remade. A tweet read, "If you know someone who is excited about this, now’s the perfect time to stop knowing them," while another said, "Not a single person asked for this." "Genuinely one of the worst ideas I’ve ever heard," lamented a user. Another comment brought up the controversy surrounding J K Rowling which read, "They’re remaking Harry Potter again either because they’re not creative enough to come up with new ideas that’ll sell and/or because Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson all spoke out against JK Rowling’s transphobia and she doesn’t want them associated as the leads." "once again i’m begging you all: don’t stream this. don’t give any more time, attention, or money to anything harry potter related. jkr has been reported to be profiting off of this. it’s all a money grab for fear of losing relevance. she’s a s-it human being. don’t support s-it," said another.

The first book of the series by J.K. Rowling was published in 1997. The first film in the Harry Potter saga was released in 2001, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The last film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was out in 2011.

