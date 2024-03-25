AOC warns House Speaker Mike Johnson as he faces ouster threat, says Democrats won’t support 'for free'

As Mike Johnson confronts an expulsion threat from his own party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned that Democratic support for the House Speaker could come at a cost. On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a surprise motion to boot House Speaker Mike Johnson, after the GOP leader collaborated with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.(Bloomberg)

Johnson was appointed speaker in October, after the House voted to dismiss Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., even before he completed one year of his tenure. Johnson, who is just five months into his leadership term, faces a potentially similar destiny.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed a surprise motion to boot Johnson, after the GOP leader collaborated with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

Speaking to CNN, AOC said that she has no intention to support Johnson's leadership, but she wants Democrats to work together as team.

"I don’t think we do that for free, and I don’t think that we do that out of sympathy for Republicans," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Biden for 'disrespecting' Laken Riley during SOTU address

Kevin McCarthy backs Mike Johnson

Meanwhile, McCarthy extended his support to Mike Johnson, stating that he should not be afraid of the motion to eject him from the position.

"Speaker Johnson is doing the very best job he can," McCarthy told CBS News on Sunday. Calling the situation 'difficult", he said that his advise is: "Do not be fearful of a motion to vacate. I do not think they could do it again."

Last year, Johnson replaced McCarthy after three GOP leaders Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer - failed to garner enough backing in a more than three-week process that left the House without a leader.

Moreover, Johnson has so far approved two budget measures with the support from Democratic party.

Also Read: House Speaker Mike Johnson says ‘no need to public alarm’ over classified national security threat

‘We need a new Speaker’: Marjorie Taylor Greene

After filing a motion against Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke with the reporters outside the Capitol on Friday.

“We need a new Speaker. I filed the motion to vacate today, but it's more of a warning and a pink slip," she said.

Her statement came after the House approved a $1.2 trillion federal budget package with primarily Democratic votes.

However, the outcome of her motion is unknown since House rules require a majority vote to oust the Speaker.

In a statement, Johnson's spokesperson stated that the Speaker always listens to member concerns and is currently focused on governing.

"He will continue to push conservative legislation that secures our border, strengthens our national defense and demonstrates how we'll grow our majority."