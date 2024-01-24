'Genocide Joe: how many kids have you killed today?': Pro-Palestine hecklers torment Biden at pro-abortion rally

President Biden, who has often been labelled to be on the right of President George W Bush on Israel, lost his cool during a pro-abortion rally and claimed that an anti-Israel heckler was a MAGA Republican. A pro-Palestinian protestor shouts in support of Gaza as US President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally to Restore Roe at Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, Virginia, on January 23, 2024. Protesters chanting slogans against Israel's offensive in Gaza repeatedly interrupted US President Joe Biden on Tuesday during an election campaign event to promote abortion rights. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

The 81-year-old, speaking ahead of the results of the New Hampshire GOP Primary, was increasingly annoyed at recalcitrant activists who kept heckling him at about the Israel-Palestine conflict. A man carrying a Palestinian flag screamed at Biden at Manassas, VA: “Genocide Joe: How many kids have you killed today?”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In a rally that was meant to focus on federal abortion rights, a female heckler added: “Israel kills two mothers every hour!”

Biden supporters drowned out the hecklers by chanting “Four more years!” and “Let’s go, Joe”.

As the heckling refused to go down, Biden accused a heckler of being a “MAGA Republican”.

He said: “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans including the woman hollering. Frankly, Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans including the speaker of the House are hellbent on going even further [on abortion].”

Meanwhile, Harris accused Trump of unleashing a “healthcare crisis” that has caused “miscarriages in toilets”.

The Race So Far

Former President Donald Trump had rock-solid support from New Hampshire Republicans in his primary victory Tuesday, with even most backers of rival Nikki Haley acknowledging the GOP belongs to him.

Yet as Trump’s hold on securing the party’s nomination tightened, AP VoteCast found that some voters express concerns that he is too extreme to compete in the November general election. Some also worry about his legal peril in a trio of pending criminal trials.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and a U.N. ambassador under Trump, performed relatively better with college graduates and moderates, a possible sign that Trump has yet to expand his political base.

President Joe Biden won New Hampshire's largely symbolic Democratic primary on Tuesday, prevailing in an unusual write-in effort after he refused to campaign or appear on the state ballot.

Biden easily bested two longshot challengers, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, who were on the ballot along with a host of little-known names. His victory in a race he was not formally contesting essentially cements the president's grasp on the Democratic nomination for a second term.