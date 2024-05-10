Prince William gives new update on Kate as he snaps up five Cornish pasties: ‘My family is very upset…’

Amid his ongoing tour of the Scilly Isles, Prince William opened up about Kate Middleton's health following her cancer diagnosis. Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, looks on during a visit to St. Mary's Harbour, the maritime gateway to the Isles of Scilly, to meet representatives from local businesses operating in the area, Isles of Scilly, May 10, 2024. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Speaking with BBC during his visit to St Mary's Community Hospital, William said Kate "is doing well", and quipped that his kids were "very jealous" of his trip.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He, however, added that he will bring George, Charlotte and Louis to Cornwall later in the year. William received a letter from matron Lynda McHale, written by her granddaughter, that wished Kate and King Charles well amidst their cancer recoveries.

The Duke of Cornwall couldn't resist buying the South West's most famous savoury treat, implying that he would be taking some of the culinary souvenirs home for his family.

William, 41, has resumed his royal duties while Catherine is undergoing treatment for abdominal cancer.

The Prince was spotted disembarking a boat called The Pegasus, which sported the Duke of Cornwall flag, when he touched down at St Mary's marine harbour, clearly in good spirits and mentioning that he had already taken a morning swim.

Also Read: Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘going through hell’ amid stormy times says close friend

Prince William purchases five classic Cornish pasties for his ‘very upset’ family

As he walked down the water's edge, William wore fashionable sunglasses, a brown blazer with matching shoes, and his favourite navy chino trousers.

He praised the 'glorious' weather before heading to the On the Quay cafe, where he purchased five classic Cornish pasties for £5.50 each, as per Daily Mail.

During his visit to cafe, he asked the staff, "What's selling quickest this morning?" He was told about the pasties.

The Prince quickly decided to buy some, saying "They smell delicious. Makes your mouth water."

“My family is very upset I'm here without them,” he mentioned, adding that “The children will kill me if I don't go home later.”

William also met with officials from local businesses on the harbour and spent some time interacting with healthcare workers at the hospital .

This is William's first formal trip to the Isles of Scilly after receiving the title of Duke of Cornwall, which he bears alongside his Prince of Wales title.

Catherine disclosed in March that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" after physicians discovered she has cancer following her abdominal surgery in January. She has not resumed royal duties until now.

Meanwhile, King Charles returned to public service this week after being diagnosed with an unidentified form of cancer in February.