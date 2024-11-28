Kim Kardashian denies claim Elon Musk paid her to pose with $30k Tesla robot in steamy photoshoot

Kim Kardashian recently stirred the internet with a bizarre photoshoot with a $30,000 Tesla robot. Last week, as part of a campaign for her latest Balenciaga collaboration, the reality star posed with a gold bot known as Optimus. The steamy photoshoot raised several eyebrows, with many claiming that Elon Musk had paid her for it. However, a representative for the 44-year-old has denied such claims. Kim Kardashian denies claim she was paid to pose with $30k Tesla robot(Instagram)

Kim Kardashian denies claim she was paid to pose with Tesla robot in bizarre loved up photoshoot

Following the controversial photoshoot, a representative for Kardashian confirmed to The New York Times on Friday that she “did not get paid” for the loved up photoshoot with the Tesla bot. In one of the photos, the socialite was seen sitting on the robot's lap while sporting nude Balenciaga leggings and a black bomber jacket with no shirt underneath.

The mother-of-four even held hands with the mechanical man while sitting inside an unreleased gold Tesla Cybertruck. She shared the carousel of photos on Instagram, captioning it an alien emoji. In a video shared on X, Kardashian introduced her 75.1 million followers on the platform to her “new friend.”

“Hi! Can you do this? I love you?” she asked the robot while prompting it to form a heart by joining her hand. The reality TV star then reacted in amazement when the robot completed her hand heart. In another video that shows the robot sitting in her Tesla Cybertruck, Kardashian wrote a flirtatious caption, “Optimus is here to take mw [sic] for a ride in the Cybercab.”

Kardashian's posts and videos left netizens confused, with many calling Optimus her “low-maintenance boyfriend.” “I’m wondering how much tesla and elon had to fork out to get Kim to do this,” remarked another user, while a third said, “Sorry Kim, you’re not gonna normalise [sic] this weird behaviour [sic] for us we don’t want this!”